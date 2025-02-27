Michael Saylor Pitches Bitcoin to US Financial Services Committee: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, a co-founder of Strategy has taken to his account on the X platform to reveal his recent visit to the Financial Services Committee, where he talked about digital assets.

Saylor said that they discussed how the US can become the global leader in Bitcoin and crypto in general. During this meeting, according to Saylor, he presented to the Financial Services Committee members the Digital Asset Framework which mentions Bitcoin (digital commodity).

He Strategy’s executive chairman shared a link to this document in the tweet.

Saylor's Digital Asset Framework and Bitcoin

The document that Saylor went to the meeting is called “Digital Assets Framework, Principles, and Opportunity for the United States.” It suggests clear definitions for various types of digital assets, how to establish legitimacy for them. It also talks about compliance measures to power innovation based on those products and how to turn the United States into a “global digital leader.”

The framework document defines several type of digital assets. Among them, there are digital commodities (Bitcoin), a digital security which has an issuer and it is backed by a security; then there is digital currency backed by fiat (basically, a stablecoin), digital token (which offers utility), digital NFT, and digital ABT (a digital asset backed by a physical asset, e.g. gold, oil, etc).

The document offers various ways to legalize those digital assets and use them in digital economy to boost the real economy of the US.

It mentions the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, promising to create “$16–81 trillion in wealth for the US Treasury, providing a pathway to offset national debt.”

Saylor shills Bitcoin to Jeff Bezos

Earlier this week, Michael Saylor presented a Bitcoin solution to the legend of the business world and the founder of Amazon Jeff Besoz. The latter published a tweet in which he promised to defend “personal liberties and free markets.”

That was a change in the policy of The Washington Post and its opinion pages in particular. Bezos praised America, saying that this is not a typical country. He stressed the importance of personal freedom for the US by saying: “Freedom is ethical — it minimizes coercion — and practical — it drives creativity, invention, and prosperity,”

Saylor responded that Bitcoin is “the best way to promote personal liberties and free markets.”