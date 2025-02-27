Michael Saylor's Strategy's 500,000 BTC Accumulation Nears: What's Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor's Strategy, the self-styled Bitcoin treasury firm previously known as MicroStrategy, is closing in on a historic milestone — half a million BTC holdings. In a recent tweet, Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo noted that Strategy is now $80 million away from reaching 500,000 BTC in holdings.

STRATEGY IS NOW JUST $80 MILLION SHORT OF BUYING 500,000 #BITCOIN



CLOSING IN ON HISTORY 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Ml5A4UXTmC — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) February 27, 2025

Under Saylor’s leadership, Strategy has consistently doubled down on Bitcoin, making it one of the largest corporate holders of the cryptocurrency. As of Feb. 23, 2025, Strategy held 499,096 BTC, acquired for nearly $33.1 billion at about $66,357 per Bitcoin. This implies that the firm is just 904 BTC away from the 500,000 BTC milestone.

At Bitcoin's current price range, this would imply that an additional $80 million investment could push Strategy past the half-million BTC mark.

Amid the ongoing market sell-off, Bitcoin fell to lows of $82,111 from highs of $89,305 in Wednesday's session before slightly rebounding near $86,000 on Thursday. At the time of writing, BTC was trading down 1.1% in the last 24 hours to $86,026.

Strategy adds $2 billion BTC

Strategy's Bitcoin holdings got a major boost this week, with the purchase of $1.99 billion Bitcoin using the proceeds from last week's convertible bond sale. In a Feb. 24 announcement, Strategy stated that it had acquired 20,356 BTC for nearly $1.99 billion at about $97,514 per Bitcoin.

Since late October, the corporate-software-company-turned-leveraged-Bitcoin-proxy, led by cofounder and chairman Michael Saylor, has purchased Bitcoin practically weekly. The most recent purchase is the company's fifth largest since starting to buy Bitcoin in 2020. It sold $2 billion in convertible notes last week to cover the BTC purchases.

In October, Strategy announced a plan to raise $42 billion by 2027 to support Bitcoin purchases through at-market stock sales and fixed-income instruments. It now holds around $47.7 billion in Bitcoin, or more than 2.5% of all tokens that will ever exist.

Saylor's bold Bitcoin bet has paid off. In a tweet yesterday, Saylor stated that last week, MSTR Treasury operations resulted in a BTC gain of about 12,520 BTC, which equates to an excess of over $1 billion.