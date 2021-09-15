Sotheby's Will Accept Bitcoin or Ether for $6 Million Diamond Necklace

Wed, 09/15/2021 - 16:36
Alex Dovbnya
Sotheby's will be selling Harry Winston’s diamond necklace for Bitcoin and Ether
Sotheby's Will Accept Bitcoin or Ether for $6 Million Diamond Necklace
Sotheby's is auctioning off a diamond necklace designed by iconic jeweler Harry Winston.

A prospective buyer will be able to pay for the masterpiece with crypto, choosing between Bitcoin, Ether and USD Coin.

The purchase will be facilitated by Coinbase Commerce, the e-commerce arm of the largest U.S. exchange.    

The new Sotheby's auction will take place on Sept. 24 in Hong Kong.

As reported by U.Today, the high-class auction house made history by selling an extremely rare 101.38-carat diamond for $12 million worth of crypto in early July.

In June, one of the non-fungible tokens from the CryptoPunk collection went for a hammer price of 4,761 ETH.

Sotheby's initially announced that it would start accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum back in May.

