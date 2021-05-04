BREAKING: Sotheby's to Accept Bitcoin and Ethereum After Partnering with Coinbase

News
Tue, 05/04/2021 - 12:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Auction house Sotheby’s is now accepting the two largest cryptocurrencies
BREAKING: Sotheby's to Accept Bitcoin and Ethereum After Partnering with Coinbase
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Sotheby's CEO Charles F. Stewart has announced that the leading auction house will start accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum during the Tuesday broadcast of CNBC's "Squawk Box":

We are really excited to make this happen. It's something we have been thinking about for quite some time.

Art lovers will be able to bid for "Love Is in the Air," the most famous painting by pseudonymous British street artist Banksy, with crypto next week.

The New York-based auction house has inked a partnership with Coinbase Commerce, the merchant arm of America's largest cryptocurrency exchange, to process crypto payments.

Related
Playboy Launching NFT Art Gallery on Ethereum-Based Platform
When asked whether the corporation will keep its crypto or convert it into dollars, Stewart said that it would be up to artists to decide:

That will ultimately be up to them.

In mid-April, Sotheby's had its first non-fungible token auction hot on the heels of Christie's historic $69.3 million Beeple NFT sale that grabbed mainstream headlines in March.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Long-Term Hodlers and Miners Accumulate BTC Actively, Here’s What It Means for the Market
05/04/2021 - 16:21

Bitcoin Long-Term Hodlers and Miners Accumulate BTC Actively, Here’s What It Means for the Market
Yuri Molchan
article image Star Wars NFTs to Be Released by QANplatform on May 4th
05/04/2021 - 16:02

Star Wars NFTs to Be Released by QANplatform on May 4th
Vladislav Sopov
article image Ethereum (ETH) Shorts Liquidations Witness All-Time High as Ether Price Surpasses $3,500
05/04/2021 - 15:54

Ethereum (ETH) Shorts Liquidations Witness All-Time High as Ether Price Surpasses $3,500
Vladislav Sopov