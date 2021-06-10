CryptoPunk NFT Sold for $12 Million Worth of Ether at Sotheby’s

CryptoPunk #7523 has just made a record-breaking $12 million sale, proving that NFT hype is alive and well

A CryptoPunk non-fungible token has been sold for a cool $12 million (4,761 ETH) at a Sotheby's auction.



The pandemic-style 24x24 pixelated avatar is the only "alien punk" that has donned a mask, which makes it "extremely rare."

Image by @Sothebys

Founded by Larva Labs back in 2017, CryptoPunks was one of the pioneering projects in the NFT space.

CryptoPunks are among the most popular NFTs, bringing their issuers over $100 million worth of sales.A collection of CryptoPunks fetched $16.9 million at Christie's last May, but the masked alien (CryptoPunk #7523) is the most expensive one to date.

While being around for quite a long time, NFTs reached the peak of their mainstream coverage back in March with Beeple's record-shattering $69.3 million sale.

The most recent auction proves that the demand is still there despite growing skepticism.