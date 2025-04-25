Ripple President: No IPO Yet

During a recent interview with CNBC, Ripple President Monica Long clarified that the San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company is not interested in having an initial public offering (IPO) at the moment due to the fact that it has sufficient liquidity.

Advertisement

"At this moment, we have a lot of liquidity, so we do have billions of dollars of cash on the balance sheet," she stressed.

Long added that Ripple is currently in an "acquisitive" position. "So, we are really just focused on growing the business as we are now," she added.

There have been years of speculation regarding Ripple's potential IPO plans.

Advertisement

In 2022, Garlinghouse said that Ripple would consider going public after the end of its