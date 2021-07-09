Someone Just Paid $12 Million Worth of Crypto for 101-Carat Diamond

A 101.38-carat diamond was sold during a single-lot auction this Friday

A rare 101.38-carat pear-shaped D-Flawless diamond named “The Key 101.38” was sold by British-founded auction house Sotheby's this Friday.



An anonymous buyer from Hong Kong forked out a staggering $12 million worth of crypto for the gemstone.



It’s not clear what cryptocurrency was used for the record-breaking purchase, but Sotheby's only accepts Bitcoin and Ethereum .

The popular auction house still sees great demand for white diamonds, with 80 percent of its offers finding buyers in 2021.

“The Key 101.38” is a type IIa diamond, which means that it doesn’t contain any nitrogen impurities.

Image by sothebys.com

Since gems with such a high level of optical transparency are incredibly rare, they are usually reserved for billionaires, royalty, and celebrities.