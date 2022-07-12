SOLID P2P Trading Platform Upgrades Interface and Functionality, Launches Referral Campaign

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Hello to all members of the crypto community!

Today we have prepared for you a review of new features and improvements of one of the most promising new P2P platforms for exchanging crypto-assets – the SOLID P2P.

Over the past few months, the developers of this cryptocurrency exchange platform have been working non-stop to make the platform even more convenient.

An improved three-stage loyalty program has been prepared for users who are considered professional participants of P2P.

Image by SOLID P2P

For all active participants of the exchanger who not only exchange cryptocurrencies at profitable rates but also share this opportunity with their friends and acquaintances, SOLID P2P gives a chance to get a percentage of the commission paid by their referrals. The conditions of increasing referral remuneration are very fair. With an increase in the referrals, the reward rate from each invited user's commission increases proportionally!

To learn more about this additional passive income opportunity, visit the Solid P2P Affiliate Program page now!

As unfortunate as it is, there is a recent trend in the world of crypto assets to de-anonymize users of cryptocurrency exchanges. At the same time, many platforms will ask you to go through a complete verification process to make the first crypto exchange transaction. Only after that will you be able to make currency exchange transactions.

The solid P2P platform pleasantly surprised us – any newly registered users can make transactions in exchange for assets immediately after registration! You can agree that this is a significant advantage that makes SOLID P2P stand out among similar services. It is essential when dealing with crypto exchanges. You want to withdraw money to a card or electronic payment system without bothering with a whole verification procedure.

If you have some experience with crypto exchangers, then you probably know that each platform has its unspoken withdrawal limits. Solid P2P allows all its users to withdraw up to $ 5,000 per month. You can agree this minimal bar of monthly withdrawal limit will fit most of us who need to exchange crypto for fiat a couple of times a month, usually in a smaller amount.

Also, regardless of whether you are a newcomer or an experienced user - the maximum amount for a single transaction is also very high – $ 1000.

And those who are exchanging crypto for fiat currency or vice versa for a living, there is an option to increase their monthly withdrawal limit up to several tens of thousands of US dollars. They can do it by simply increasing the total amount of transactions on their account or accounts of their invited users.

Image by SOLID P2P

If you still have questions about the platform – you can send your request to technical support Solid P2P. Even unregistered users can use it!

Image by SOLID P2P

If you read our previous review - introduction to Solid P2P, you probably already know that users of the website have access to its Blog. Since the project is actively developing, more exciting publications appear on making money in the crypto-industry and increasing financial literacy. Be sure to check out this section and learn a lot of new useful things for yourself – they thoroughly explain complicated things so even the most inexperienced user can understand everything.

Image by SOLID P2P

You probably already know that no successful business in the world was meticulously thought out, planned, and implemented on paper and only then realized in practice. For those who want to know more about the Solid P2P project, there is a White Paper section on the main page that will tell you more about the platform.

Image by SOLID P2P

There is no such thing as unnecessary details in crypto-business. If you want to learn the whole process of exchanging crypto on Solid P2P by heart, you can find a very detailed and informative scheme in this section.

Image by SOLID P2P

The majority of crypto projects have often thought about issuing their tokens. This thought also occurred in the Solid P2P project – the White Paper section also contains information about the developers' team and the project's roadmap.

Image by SOLID P2P

The solid P2P team motto is: "We value people and do everything for their comfort."

Image by SOLID P2P

They implement this slogan every step – the site interface is automatically loaded in the user language. Most likely, the project's developers invented some kind of chip for the automatic internationalization of site pages for users from around the globe.

We assume that in the first part of our article, we have managed to warm up your interest in this crypto-project, and now it's time to talk about new tricks in Solid P2P users' personal accounts.

The developers of this trading platform must have received good feedback from their users. Now, on the main page of the personal cabinet, you can find a convenient menu for quick navigation in the main sections of the P2P site.

Image by SOLID P2P

At the same time, the Instructions section has been supplemented with video guides on basic user actions, such as depositing and withdrawing funds and creating a request to exchange or redeem crypto from an existing template.

Image by SOLID P2P

Clickable icons have been added to the upper right part of the interface to quickly subscribe to the project's resources in social networks and join the service users in Telegram chat.

Image by SOLID P2P

The display of menu items in the user profile has also undergone some changes. So, the Authentication section has been moved to the Security and login settings. In addition, users of the service now have the long-awaited option to receive a two-factor authentication code directly in Telegram during authorization or confirmation of a withdrawal request.

Image by SOLID P2P

Note that there is also a new menu item – Favorite currencies. So, by specifying currencies in this field, you can automatically configure the board of exchange requests to display offers for the selected currencies by default.

Image by SOLID P2P

A new field called Your current level was added in the Affiliate Program section. Increasing the level will automatically increase your monthly withdrawal limits.

Image by SOLID P2P

Platform developers have made the communication between chatters as close as possible to the correspondence in a typical instant messenger: when you receive new messages, you get an audible notification, and an additional icon highlights the number of unread messages in each chat.

Image by SOLID P2P

A Create an ad button has been added to the dashboard, allowing you to use the service in one click immediately after logging in to your personal cabinet.

Image by SOLID P2P

A new field of Seller's country was added to the filter displaying exchange requests. It will allow you to select the desired targeting to find a counterparty for the exchange operation.

Image by SOLID P2P

Recently, the Bitcoin exchange rate has significantly sagged, and many crypto-investors are seriously considering preserving their capital against the value of fiat currencies. Solid P2P developers took care of the option of storing funds in the crypto equivalent of the US dollar. Now, users of the Solid P2P site can exchange funds in USDT cryptocurrency in the TRC-20 network, which is widely known for its low exchange fees compared to the ETH-20 network.

Image by SOLID P2P

In general, the Solid P2P project continues to develop actively. That's why we recommend you look closely at this crypto-platform when choosing a service for exchanging cryptocurrencies. Maybe you will find the most favorable exchange conditions here on this platform!