Solana (SOL) Outages Might Soon Be Over, Here's Reason

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Solana (SOL) blockchain might be getting past its worst congestion as Anza, one of its validator clients, has released a major fix on the devnet. The Solana client validator said the proposed solution was released in version 1.18.11 and urged developers within the ecosystem to upgrade to start testing the fixes.

Advertisement

Solana, according to its executives, is a victim of its success. Built initially as a high-performance blockchain, the protocol did not anticipate the level of traffic it received over the past year, causing congestion and occasional network outages. To resolve the challenge, cofounder Anatoly Yakovenko has teased how time will have to be considered in the quest for a lasting solution.

In the fix released by Anza, some of the key changes include: the staked vs. nonstaked packets sent down/throttled, BankingStage Forwarding Filter, default staked client in LocalCluster and the fixing of FailedVerification among others. These fixes as highlighted are not yet on the mainnet. When developers test out the features and give feedback, Anza engineers will now use these responses to perfect the solution before launching it on the mainnet.

.@Solana testnet validators, the v1.18.11 release is now deployed to devnet, recommended for use on testnet. Please upgrade ASAP to help us start analyzing the effects of the proposed congestion fixes. https://t.co/8tcmtZ5tuQ — Anza (@anza_xyz) April 12, 2024

It is worth noting that this is one of the major fixes the Solana protocol will be getting, signaling the potential end of the outage menace that has plagued it recently.

Can Solana learn from Ethereum?

Ethereum is one of the most functional blockchains around, and it achieved this tag because of its constant updates to enhance its performance. Over the past year, Ethereum has launched the Shanghai Upgrade and the Dencun Upgrade, and it is looking at launching the Electra Upgrade for network security and stability.

All of these upgrades pass through different testing phases to bolster its resilience before being implemented publicly. For Solana to get a lasting solution to its challenge, such an approach needs to be taken to test out the fixes and guarantee they work as they are intended to.