    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for April 9

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 9/04/2025 - 14:33
    Is price of DOGE ready for bounce off?
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 9
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The ongoing correction remains the most likely scenario for the crypto market, according to CoinStats.

    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has dropped by almost 5% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is testing the local resistance of $0.1482. If the daily bar closes around it or above, there is a chance to see ongoing growth to the $0.15-$0.1550 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On a larger time frame, the rate of the meme coin is far from the support and resistance levels. Even if the daily bar closes bullish, the energy might not be enough for a further upward move. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.14-$0.1550 is the most likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the support of $0.1411. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.16 area soon.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1478 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
