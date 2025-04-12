2 Weeks Since Shytoshi Kusama's Last Tweet — What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious Shiba Inu lead developer, has once again disappeared from public view on social media.

Kusama published his most recent tweet on March 28 when he broke the silence after a pause that lasted longer than one month, as the SHIB community had begun to wonder and speculate what the enigmatic SHIB lead got up to.

Kusama breaks silence, explaining his long absence

The SHIB team, in particular its marketing lead Lucie, then communicated with the community, saying that Shytoshi Kusama was actively working on the expansion of the SHIB ecosystem and was busy building.

Kusama then emerged, describing his absence in two lengthy X posts, where he spoke about astrology, God, as he seemed to have had a prolonged session with his astrologist. Kusama stated that he had achieved “the completion of a rare and extraordinary cosmic activation.”

To those who say I am lying 1st lol and 2nd read the follow up. Finally, don't take this as a reason to follow astrology; follow God for this is just his code.



From my perspective, after deeply analyzing his astrological blueprint—including a rare double Yod ("Finger of God"),… https://t.co/5NWZuN1lT1 — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) March 28, 2025

He also mentioned “The Finger of God” and “an activated North Node at 0° Leo, a powerful Libra stellium, and multiple indicators of karmic destiny.”

Here's what Kusama could be up to now

In March, the SHIB team in its tweets made multiple mentions of the Layer-3 solution that is being built on top of the Shibarium network at the moment. The work started at the beginning of last year when Shytoshi Kusama also emerged after a long absence and brought $12 million from top investment companies that he raised for the development of L3.

So far, it is known that the Layer-3 network will be powered by the TREAT token, and it will be focused on user data protection and privacy, as well as on bringing faster and cheaper transactions to the table. The likely reason of Kusama’s absence on social media at the moment is that he is either deeply involved in running the SHIB team focused on building the L3 or perhaps he has continued on his spiritual/astrological search and will share the details of it when he is back online.

SHIB burns soar 1,827%

Meanwhile, the SHIB community continues to burn Shiba Inu coins. Over the past 24 hours, this metric has displayed an impressive surge of 1,827% with 30,089,489 SHIB destroyed cumulatively.

The largest SHIB chunk on the burn transaction list was destroyed an hour ago, and it comprised 13,983,124 SHIB coins; 9,999,999 SHIB were burned 21 hours ago.