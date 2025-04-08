ETH/BTC Somehow Keeps Plunging Even Lower

Ethereum (ETH), the leading altcoin by market capitalization, keeps collapsing against Bitcoin (BTC).

Earlier this Tuesday, the ETH/BTC pair tanked to a multi-year low of 0.01896 BTC. It is on track to record five consecutive months in the red.

ETH/BTC by TradingView

ETH/BTC is now down more than 50% in 2025, and its relentless plunge continues.

Earlier today, the Ether price slipped to a new yearly low of $1,411. The altcoin is now on the cusp of dropping below the $1,400 level for the first time since March 2023.

According to CoinGecko data, Ethereum (ETH) is the worst-performing cryptocurrency over the past 24 hours. It has underperformed meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA).

Meanwhile, Bitcoin's dominance is now well above the 60% level.

The ongoing stock market crash

The prices of major cryptocurrencies dropped sharply earlier this Tuesday amid rapidly escalating trade tensions. The US tariff rate on imports from China is set to skyrocket to a staggering 104%.

The shares of tech giant Apple (APPL) have dropped by 5%. Microsoft (MSTF) has now reclaimed the spot of the most valuable company in the world.