Breaking: Strategy Announces Massive Bitcoin Purchase

Business intelligence firm Strategy has purchased an additional $285 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC), according to a Monday announcement.

The company's total holdings have now swelled to 531,644 coins. The leading corporate Bitcoin holder now accounts for 2.5% of the cryptocurrency's total supply (21 million).

As reported by U.Today, the massive buy was widely expected after it was teased by Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor on his social media profile.

The company's average purchasing price is now approaching the $68,000 level.

The price of Bitcoin is currently sitting slightly below the $85,000 level with little volatility ahead of the upcoming U.S. market open. Despite its significant size, Strategy's purchase has expectedly had a negligible impact on the price action.

Meanwhile, Strategy's shares are up by roughly 4% in pre-market trading.