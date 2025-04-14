Advertisement
    Breaking: Strategy Announces Massive Bitcoin Purchase

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 14/04/2025 - 12:04
    Strategy now holds more than 530,000 Bitcoins
    Business intelligence firm Strategy has purchased an additional $285 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC), according to a Monday announcement

    The company's total holdings have now swelled to 531,644 coins. The leading corporate Bitcoin holder now accounts for 2.5% of the cryptocurrency's total supply (21 million). 

    As reported by U.Today, the massive buy was widely expected after it was teased by Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor on his social media profile.

    The company's average purchasing price is now approaching the $68,000 level. 

    The price of Bitcoin is currently sitting slightly below the $85,000 level with little volatility ahead of the upcoming U.S. market open. Despite its significant size, Strategy's purchase has expectedly had a negligible impact on the price action. 

    Meanwhile, Strategy's shares are up by roughly 4% in pre-market trading. 

