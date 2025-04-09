Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 9

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 9/04/2025 - 14:42
    Has bearish trend of SHIB finished by now?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The middle of the week is bearish for the market, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has fallen by 2.64% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is about to break the local resistance of $0.00001109. If it happens and the bar closes near its peak, growth may continue to the $0.00001150 mark tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB has once again bounced off the support of $0.00001028. However, bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a further sharp move. 

    In this regard, consolidation in the narrow range of $0.00001050-$0.00001150 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle's closure in terms of the $0.00001078 level. If it happens far from it, there is a chance for a bounce off to the $0.000012 area.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001104 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
