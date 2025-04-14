Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Sees Abnormal Buying Activity Amid $795 Million Crypto Fund Sell-Off

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 14/04/2025 - 12:42
    In week of heavy outflows, XRP stands alone in positive territory
    Advertisement
    XRP Sees Abnormal Buying Activity Amid $795 Million Crypto Fund Sell-Off
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    While the digital asset investment space continued to lose capital for the third week in a row, posting $795 million in outflows and dragging the month-to-date figure close to the billion mark, a few assets managed to reject the trend — and right at the top of that short list was XRP, which attracted $3.4 million in inflows while almost everything else went the other way.

    Advertisement

    That kind of divergence does not usually show up so clearly, especially in a week like this where negative sentiment is more or less everywhere at once.

    Related
    XRP: Will Death Cross Happen Anyway?
    Mon, 04/14/2025 - 08:53
    XRP: Will Death Cross Happen Anyway?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Strategy Announces Massive Bitcoin Purchase
    Billionaire Ray Dalio Issues Ominous Warning as Bitcoin Reclaims $85K
    Ripple Supporter Kitao Nears Fuji Board Seat
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Still Add Zero, XRP Above $2: But It's Not Enough, Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Cancelled?

    Flows were down across countries, down across providers and down across pretty much every major asset except a handful of small altcoins — but XRP not only avoided the hit, it led all non-Bitcoin tokens in net inflows, as reported by CoinShares.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: CoinShares

    In a week that saw the United States pull $763 million out of crypto ETPs alone, that stands out.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Still Add Zero, XRP Above $2: But It's Not Enough, Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Cancelled?
    Mon, 04/14/2025 - 00:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Still Add Zero, XRP Above $2: But It's Not Enough, Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Cancelled?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The larger market narrative has not changed much. Since early February, when outflows really picked up, the sector has seen $7.2 billion pulled out, which has now wiped out nearly all of the net gains made earlier in the year, bringing year-to-date flows to just $165 million.

    Related
    XRP Price Push Hits Crucial Test for Bulls: Details
    Sun, 04/13/2025 - 14:49
    XRP Price Push Hits Crucial Test for Bulls: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Bitcoin (BTC) again saw the most pressure with $751 million in outflows, followed by Ethereum with $37.6 million. Solana (SOL), Sui and Litecoin did not fare much better, all posting losses and even short Bitcoin saw outflows — suggesting bearish bets were being unwound as well.

    Related
    Worrying New Bitcoin (BTC) Pattern Suggests Rally Might Be Fake
    Mon, 04/14/2025 - 09:30
    Worrying New Bitcoin (BTC) Pattern Suggests Rally Might Be Fake
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Still, despite the pressure, the total amount of assets under management actually rose — not due to inflows but thanks to a price rebound toward the end of the week after the temporary tariff rollback gave the market some breathing room, pushing the figure back up to $130 billion.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Apr 14, 2025 - 12:38
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 14
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Apr 14, 2025 - 12:28
    Bitcoin ETF Demand Cooling Down, Report Says, Here's What's Happening
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Sees Abnormal Buying Activity Amid $795 Million Crypto Fund Sell-Off
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 14
    Bitcoin ETF Demand Cooling Down, Report Says, Here's What's Happening
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD