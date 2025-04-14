Advertisement
    Bitcoin's Hashrate Keeps Surging. Here's Why It Matters

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 14/04/2025 - 16:19
    Bitcoin's hashrate keeps hitting record highs
    As noted by cryptocurrency analyst Miles Deutscher, Bitcoin's hashrate continues to explode to new highs. This comes despite the dismal price performance of the leading cryptocurrency. 

    Deutscher argues that this indicates increased network security as well as growing minor confidence. 

    The analyst has concluded that surging hashrate is ultimately bullish for Bitcoin. 

    According to data provided by CoinWarz, Bitcoin's hashrate peaked at 1,113 EH/s on Apr. 13.

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin's mining difficulty currently stands at 121.51 trillion. 

