    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Drops Another Spot in Crypto Top 100

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 13/04/2025 - 15:56
    Popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) loses another spot in elite club, and here's who replaced it
    There has been a big shift in the lower half of the crypto top 20 today, and popular meme coin Shiba Inu is once again in the spotlight — but not in the direction SHIB holders might prefer.

    After a brief shuffle that already happened once in the last 24 hours, Hedera (HBAR) has again edged past SHIB in market cap, reclaiming its spot and leaving SHIB to slip down one more rung to the 17th position, according to CoinMarketCap.

    These shifts aren't huge in percentage terms, but the order matters. HBAR has a market cap of $7.42 billion, just enough to get ahead of SHIB at $7.39 billion and TON at $7.36 billion. This is the second time in a day that HBAR has overtaken both. SHIB did see a rise of 3.71% to $0.00001257, but it wasn't enough to keep up with HBAR's more significant growth, which went up 5.11% to $0.1758.

    This part of the list — from around rank 14 to 18 — has been changing a lot over the last several weeks, with small percentage movements regularly changing the rankings. It's not like there is a ton of money moving in or out, but the margins are thin enough that one solid green day can be enough to bump a project up or down.

    For Shiba Inu, this isn't a huge concern, but it is notable that it has now been passed twice in the same 24-hour period by the same competitor. This does highlight the current momentum, or lack thereof, in its price action in the short term.

