$84 Million in Bitcoin Leaves World’s Leading Crypto Exchange as Volume Spikes 37%

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume has experienced a massive withdrawal involving 1,000 BTC, worth over $84 million, according to blockchain monitoring firm Whale Alert.

While the move comes amid rising sentiment as Bitcoin (BTC) and other altcoins begin to show signs of potential price recovery, the blockchain tracker spotted the transaction, which saw the large amount of Bitcoin withdrawn to an unknown wallet during the late hours of April 14.

The large Bitcoin withdrawal comes as BTC sees an impressive surge in key metrics, suggesting the coin may be set for a potential boom. According to data provided by CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin has surged by 1.98% in price and 25.82% in trading volume, respectively.

Whale accumulation soars

As Bitcoin continues to show strong bullish signals in recent days, the interest of both retail and institutional investors has been renewed, despite the recent slump that saw the leading cryptocurrency trade below $80,000.

This bullish momentum appears to be a wake-up call to Bitcoin whales, as the Bitcoin ecosystem is increasingly noting large BTC transfers, fueling a massive buying spree and leading to a significant surge in BTC’s trading volume.

While the motive behind this large Bitcoin transfer remains uncertain, commenters have raised debates as to whether the move signals a potential price dip, creating opportunities for holders to acquire BTC at lower prices.

On the other hand, the move could indicate heightened interest in BTC from high-net-worth investors, looking to leverage the positive momentum to acquire huge quantities of BTC ahead of a possible rally and maximize gains.

Amid the growing adoption of Bitcoin by large investors, existing institutional players have continued to drive bullish sentiment as they remain committed to their accumulation strategy, despite recent market volatility.

Popular Bitcoin-focused company Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) recently announced the purchase of an additional $285 million worth of Bitcoin, as reported by U.Today.

With other institutions and whale investors like Metaplanet mimicking this Bitcoin-buy strategy, the Bitcoin community is bracing for a potential price explosion.