Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Brad Garlinghouse Reveals What's Happening to $125 Million SEC Fine, XRP Bulls Got Confirmation They've Been Waiting For, $578,646,289 Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Kraken: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Mon, 14/04/2025 - 16:06
    Discover what happened in the world of crypto over the weekend with U.Today's news digest
    Advertisement
    Brad Garlinghouse Reveals What's Happening to $125 Million SEC Fine, XRP Bulls Got Confirmation They've Been Waiting For, $578,646,289 Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Kraken: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the weekend.

    Brad Garlinghouse: SEC and US government to get $50 million from Ripple each — in XRP?

    On Friday, April 11, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse appeared on the Fox Business show "The Claman Countdown" to discuss the settled lawsuit with the SEC following the appointment of a new chairman. Garlinghouse highlighted the positive change in the U.S. government's stance on crypto, while also pointing out a key area in its regulation that still needs clarification. As for the $125 million fine that Ripple was meant to pay to Gensler’s SEC, Garlinghouse stated that the company had put that sum in escrow for the future payment, but now it is taking most of those funds back out, including the interest that has been earned along the way. Ripple CEO said that the agency will receive $50 million from that sum, and the U.S. government will get another $50 million. "We've even talked about making that available in XRP," he said.

    XRP bulls just got confirmation they've been waiting for

    While the main focus of the XRP community has recently been on such major topics as the XRP ETF and the SEC's legal battle with Ripple, there was one more important event that XRP bulls have been waiting for. It is XRP's technical shift above the middle line of its Bollinger Bands on the daily chart, which occurred on Sunday, April 13. The middle band serves as a crucial reference point; staying above it points to a shift toward bullish sentiment, which is viewed as a confirmation by many trend watchers. Following a series of steady candles climbing off recent lows, XRP's performance has caught the attention of analysts. Currently up over 14% for the week and trading above $2.10, there are indications that XRP may be forming a higher base, with the upper Bollinger Band at $2.40 serving as a potential target. At press time, XRP is trading in the green zone at $2.14, per CoinMarketCap data.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Facing 'Hangover' After 'Biggest Pump in History,' Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says
    Bitcoin, Fed Reserve, Strategy – Vinny Lingham Shares Hot Take
    Breaking: Strategy Announces Massive Bitcoin Purchase
    Billionaire Ray Dalio Issues Ominous Warning as Bitcoin Reclaims $85K

    Related
    BlackRock Offloads $254,000,000 in Bitcoin on Coinbase: What's Going On?
    Wed, 04/09/2025 - 14:49
    BlackRock Offloads $254,000,000 in Bitcoin on Coinbase: What's Going On?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    $578,646,289 Bitcoin withdrawal stuns major U.S. exchange Kraken

    Kraken, one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the U.S, has recently been stunned by a massive withdrawal of Bitcoin. As reported by Whale Alert on April 11, 7,002 BTC, worth $578,646,289 at the moment the transfer took place, left the exchange to an unknown wallet. However, thanks to Arkham's data, it was revealed that the receiver address, "bc1qx85," has a small amount of BTC worth just $100 from Kraken three weeks ago. It is interesting to note that after receiving this initial transaction, the wallet made its own transfer to Kraken, which indicates a two-way exchange with the platform's cold wallet. Recent transfers have also been made from the cold wallet, rather than the deposit address or Kraken's hot storage. This suggests that the wallet may actually belong to Kraken itself and not an external investor. Thus, it appears that the transfer was simply an internal Kraken shuffle.

    #Brad Garlinghouse #Ripple News #XRP #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 14, 2025 - 15:49
    Three Crypto Trading Pairs Coming to Binance, Here's What's New
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 14, 2025 - 15:31
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Volume Spikes 95%: What's Happening?
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Brad Garlinghouse Reveals What's Happening to $125 Million SEC Fine, XRP Bulls Got Confirmation They've Been Waiting For, $578,646,289 Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Kraken: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Three Crypto Trading Pairs Coming to Binance, Here's What's New
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Volume Spikes 95%: What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD