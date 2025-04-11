Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin Surges as U.S. Dollar Continues to Plunge

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 11/04/2025 - 5:25
    The dollar index has plunged below 100 for the first time in years
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Surges as U.S. Dollar Continues to Plunge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Earlier this Friday, Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market cap, surged to an intraday high of $81,025.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BTC/USD by TradingView

    Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) plunged to 99.705, the lowest level since April. The widely tracked index shows the strength of the greenback against a slew of foreign currencies. 

    Meanwhile, the price of gold has hit a new record high of $3,220, extending its record-breaking run. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Surges as U.S. Dollar Continues to Plunge
    Ethereum (ETH) to Lose Four Digits? Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Getting Canceled, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Surprising Strength
    Strategy’s Saylor Declares Chaos as Bitcoin’s Power Source
    Schiff: 'Bitcoin Is Losing'

    There is some speculation that Asian investors are currently selling dollar assets and buying gold. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin Whales Go on Accumulation Spree, Here's Implication
    Thu, 04/10/2025 - 15:57
    Bitcoin Whales Go on Accumulation Spree, Here's Implication
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The 10-year Treasury yield is on the verge of breaking 4.5%, causing more investor angst. 

    The miserable triple whammy

    As noted by analyst Pietro Vintani, the combination of surging rates and the plunging currency is typical during crises in emerging markets.

    Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were in the red earlier today after plunging sharply lower on Thursday. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Apr 11, 2025 - 0:01
    Ethereum (ETH) to Lose Four Digits? Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Getting Canceled, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Surprising Strength
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 10, 2025 - 21:45
    Strategy’s Saylor Declares Chaos as Bitcoin’s Power Source
    News
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Whale NFT Bridge Goes Live: TON to Solana Migration Launches on Bridgemedaddy.com
    Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Summit Is Just One Week Away
    Gate Q1 2025 Transparency Report: Sustained Leadership in Crypto Markets with Multiple Metrics Hitting New Highs
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Whale NFT Bridge Goes Live: TON to Solana Migration Launches on Bridgemedaddy.com
    Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Summit Is Just One Week Away
    Gate Q1 2025 Transparency Report: Sustained Leadership in Crypto Markets with Multiple Metrics Hitting New Highs
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Surges as U.S. Dollar Continues to Plunge
    Ethereum (ETH) to Lose Four Digits? Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Getting Canceled, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Surprising Strength
    Strategy’s Saylor Declares Chaos as Bitcoin’s Power Source
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD