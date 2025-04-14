Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Analyst Names 'Critical' Bitcoin Price Range

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 14/04/2025 - 18:56
    It is crucial for Bitcoin bulls to hold the $70,000, according to a prominent on-chain analyst
    Advertisement
    Analyst Names 'Critical' Bitcoin Price Range
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Prominent on-chain analyst James Check has stated that the $70,000-$75,000 range is critical for Bitcoin bulls. 

    Making sure that Bitcoin does not drop below the $70,000 level is crucial for the bulls. If the cryptocurrency drops to $65,000, your average Bitcoin holder will become "sensitive," according to Check. 

    The flagship cryptocurrency has just reclaimed the $75,000 level, according to CoinGecko data.  

    HOT Stories
    Analyst Names 'Critical' Bitcoin Price Range
    'Ethereum Is Worthless Junk,' Says Legendary Trader Peter Brandt
    Bitcoin's Hashrate Keeps Surging. Here's Why It Matters
    Bitcoin Facing 'Hangover' After 'Biggest Pump in History,' Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says

    Things can change fast 

    At the same time, he cannot definitely say whether or not the cryptocurrency is already in a bear market since macro stories are dominating the headlines. 

    Advertisement

    "I would recommend people just put aside the notion of bulls, bears, and cycles for…Things can change on a dime," he said. 

    Bitcoin has been significantly influenced by the most recent developments surrounding the ongoing tariff disputes due to its correlation with the S&P 500.  

    Related
    Bitcoin Facing 'Hangover' After 'Biggest Pump in History,' Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says
    Mon, 04/14/2025 - 14:47
    Bitcoin Facing 'Hangover' After 'Biggest Pump in History,' Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin is different now 

    The analyst has noted that Bitcoin has been trading differently since 2023. Check has described the period lasting up to 2017 as the "adoption cycle."  

    The 2018-2022 period was the cycle of maturation and development. "Derivatives come onboard, stablecoins come alive. The market changes," he noted. 

    In 2023, the leading cryptocurrency kicked off its "institutional" cycle. "We have a different type of marginal buyer now," he said. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 14, 2025 - 16:24
    'Ethereum Is Worthless Junk,' Says Legendary Trader Peter Brandt
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 14, 2025 - 16:19
    Bitcoin's Hashrate Keeps Surging. Here's Why It Matters
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Analyst Names 'Critical' Bitcoin Price Range
    'Ethereum Is Worthless Junk,' Says Legendary Trader Peter Brandt
    Bitcoin's Hashrate Keeps Surging. Here's Why It Matters
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD