    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for April 14

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 14/04/2025 - 13:15
    Has sideways trading of XRP finished yet?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers are more powerful than sellers on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    XRP is an exception to the rule, falling by 2.1% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's drop, the price of XRP is rising after a false breakout of the local support of $2.1124. If the daily bar closes near the resistance of $2.1804, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $2.20 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the nearest level of $2.2330. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $2.30-$2.40 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any long-term predictions, as the week has just started. 

    If the bar closes above the resistance of $2.2330, there is a possibility to see an upward move to the $2.50 mark.

    XRP is trading at $2.1610 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
