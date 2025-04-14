XRP Price Prediction for April 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are more powerful than sellers on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

XRP/USD

XRP is an exception to the rule, falling by 2.1% since yesterday.

Despite today's drop, the price of XRP is rising after a false breakout of the local support of $2.1124. If the daily bar closes near the resistance of $2.1804, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $2.20 area.

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the nearest level of $2.2330. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $2.30-$2.40 area.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any long-term predictions, as the week has just started.

If the bar closes above the resistance of $2.2330, there is a possibility to see an upward move to the $2.50 mark.

XRP is trading at $2.1610 at press time.