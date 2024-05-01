Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins keep falling, according to CoinStats.

The price of Solana (SOL) has declined by 4% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $118.47 and the resistance of $127.33.

As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect any sharp ups or downs by the end of the day.

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the bar's closure in terms of yesterday's low at $121.21. If a false breakout happens, one can expect a bounce back to the $130 zone within the next few days.

On the weekly chart, there are no reversal signals yet. The price of SOL is approaching the recently formed level of $116. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the week, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the crucial zone of $100.

SOL is trading at $122.43 at press time.