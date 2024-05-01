Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 1

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has price of Solana (SOL) found local deep?
    Wed, 1/05/2024 - 15:38
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 1
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The prices of most of the coins keep falling, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    SOL chart by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has declined by 4% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $118.47 and the resistance of $127.33. 

    Related
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for April 29

    As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect any sharp ups or downs by the end of the day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the bar's closure in terms of yesterday's low at $121.21. If a false breakout happens, one can expect a bounce back to the $130 zone within the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, there are no reversal signals yet. The price of SOL is approaching the recently formed level of $116. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the week, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the crucial zone of $100.

    SOL is trading at $122.43 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image XRP Price Prediction for May 1
    2024/05/01 15:34
    XRP Price Prediction for May 1
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Meme Coin Bloodbath: Base, Solana Meme Cryptos Decimated
    2024/05/01 15:34
    Meme Coin Bloodbath: Base, Solana Meme Cryptos Decimated
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Billionaire Mike Novogratz Reacts to Roger Ver's Arrest
    2024/05/01 15:34
    Billionaire Mike Novogratz Reacts to Roger Ver's Arrest
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024 Returns Showcasing Turkey as the Rising Star in Web3 Adoption
    Polkadot-native Acala Expands to Multichain Horizons Through The Sinai Upgrade
    Announcement: $DEDE Coin, the Dino-Meme Cryptocurrency on Solana, Captures Global Interest
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 1
    XRP Price Prediction for May 1
    Meme Coin Bloodbath: Base, Solana Meme Cryptos Decimated
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD