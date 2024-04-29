Advertisement
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for April 29

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is it possible to see upward move of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) or XRP soon?
    Mon, 29/04/2024 - 17:18
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The corrrection continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.25% over the past day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of BTC has bounced off the $62,000 zone. At the moment, one should pay attention to the candle's closure. 

    If it happens far from that mark, traders may expect local growth to the $63,500-$64,000 area soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $62,797 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest loser today, going down by 4.42%.

    v

    The rate of the main altcoin is going down after yesterday's bearish closure. If the bar closes around current prices, the drop may lead to a test of the $3,000-$3,100 zone within the next few days.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,172 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is not an exception to the rule, declining by 1.55%.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the rate of XRP has bounced off the crucial zone of $0.50. This area is vital for bulls as, if they lose it, one can expect a continued drop to $0.48 soon.

    XRP is trading at $0.5137 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

