BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for April 29

The corrrection continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.25% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC has bounced off the $62,000 zone. At the moment, one should pay attention to the candle's closure.

If it happens far from that mark, traders may expect local growth to the $63,500-$64,000 area soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $62,797 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest loser today, going down by 4.42%.

The rate of the main altcoin is going down after yesterday's bearish closure. If the bar closes around current prices, the drop may lead to a test of the $3,000-$3,100 zone within the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $3,172 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule, declining by 1.55%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of XRP has bounced off the crucial zone of $0.50. This area is vital for bulls as, if they lose it, one can expect a continued drop to $0.48 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.5137 at press time.