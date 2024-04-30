SHIB Price Prediction for April 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are not ready yet to return to the game, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has fallen by almost 7% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's sharp drop, the price of SHIB is going down, trading near the local support of $0.00002206. If a bounce does not happen until the end of the day, one can witness a test of the $0.000021 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, there are also no reversal signals yet as the bar is about to close near its low. In this case, there is a high chance to see a further drop to $0.000020 by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the mid-term point of view, the rate of SHIB is coming back to the support level of $0.00002136.

If the weekly bar closes below it, one can expect a test of the $0.000016-$0.000019 area in May.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002227 at press time.