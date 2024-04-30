Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 30

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is SHIB ready to bounce back ?
    Tue, 30/04/2024 - 16:58
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers are not ready yet to return to the game, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has fallen by almost 7% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's sharp drop, the price of SHIB is going down, trading near the local support of $0.00002206. If a bounce does not happen until the end of the day, one can witness a test of the $0.000021 area tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, there are also no reversal signals yet as the bar is about to close near its low. In this case, there is a high chance to see a further drop to $0.000020 by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the mid-term point of view, the rate of SHIB is coming back to the support level of $0.00002136. 

    If the weekly bar closes below it, one can expect a test of the $0.000016-$0.000019 area in May.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002227 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

