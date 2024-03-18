Advertisement
AD

Solana (SOL) Could Repeat History With 70% Upside, Top Analyst Predicts

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
SOL price prediction: Solana defies sell signals, targets 70% upside
Mon, 18/03/2024 - 14:42
Solana (SOL) Could Repeat History With 70% Upside, Top Analyst Predicts
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez has predicted a potential increase in the price of Solana (SOL), one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the market right now. The analyst recently highlighted a significant development on the daily Solana chart.

Advertisement

According to his outlook, the technical sell signal on the SOL chart has been rejected. This indicates a bullish trend for Solana, as the cryptocurrency managed to break through the resistance level at $198. The breakthrough suggests the possibility of a further increase in the SOL price and may indicate the start of a new upward trend.

Related
Solana (SOL) 754% Gain in Fees Might Push It to ATH

Martinez drew parallels between the current situation and a similar event that occurred last December. At that time, the cancelation of a sell signal for SOL allowed the price to surge through, leading to an impressive 70% increase before the next sell signal emerged. The analyst's comparison suggests that history may repeat itself, providing hope for significant growth for Solana investors.

""
Source: Ali Martinez

Over the past week, the price of Solana has increased by 40%, reaching above $200 for the first time since November 2021. Against this background, the Silicon Valley blockchain has grown in capitalization to the $90 billion mark, according to CoinMarketCap, which makes it right now among the top 200 enterprises in the world in general.

Related
Solana's $200 Milestone Meets $40 Million Whale Exodus

Given Solana's performance in recent weeks, investors and crypto enthusiasts are looking out for potential opportunities on the market. Solana's ability to withstand sell signals and capitalize on such events in the past indicates the bullish momentum.

#SOL News #Solana News #Solana
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shibarium Breaks New Record, But It's Not What You Think
2024/03/18 14:41
Shibarium Breaks New Record, But It's Not What You Think
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Massive Short-Term Holder Activity - What Does It Mean?
2024/03/18 14:41
Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Massive Short-Term Holder Activity - What Does It Mean?
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Shiba Inu Team Member Shares Big Update on SHIB Metaverse
2024/03/18 14:41
Shiba Inu Team Member Shares Big Update on SHIB Metaverse
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Groundbreaking New AI Trading Bot Hits $1M Raised in ICO
“Affordable Housing Should Be Available to Everyone”: An Interview With the Blockchain Property Gate
DePIN project Chirp Launches Testnet to Power Decentralized IoT
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Solana (SOL) Could Repeat History With 70% Upside, Top Analyst Predicts
Shibarium Breaks New Record, But It's Not What You Think
Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Massive Short-Term Holder Activity - What Does It Mean?
Show all
Advertisement
AD