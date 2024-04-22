Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) Breaks Fundamental $150 Resistance Level: What's Next?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Solana breaking fundamental price level, entering bullish phase
    Mon, 22/04/2024 - 10:47
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Solana finally broke through the $150 resistance level, creating a foundation for a rally continuation. This milestone is a significant one as the resistance level SOL broke was considered a barrier between the bullish and bearish market.

    However, despite the breakthrough, there is a noticeable decline in trading volume. This could potentially indicate a lack of conviction behind the move, raising questions about the sustainability of the price above this level. If the volume does not pick up, it might suggest that the break above $150 may not hold, possibly leading to a price correction.

    SOLUSDT
    Solana/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The 26-day and 50-day EMAs are overhead, reflecting significant resistance levels that SOL must conquer to maintain its upward momentum. If these levels are not surpassed with confidence and accompanying volume, they could act as catalysts for a bearish reversal.

    For a growth scenario to unfold, Solana needs to establish a new support level above the recently breached $150 mark. If SOL manages to maintain its position above this line, the next challenge will be taking on the EMAs. 

    A convincing break above the 26-day EMA around $160 and the 50-day EMA could clear the path toward higher price points, with $170 serving as the next psychological resistance.

    Looking at the future for Solana, a continued rise will depend on the market sentiment post-halving, project developments and the capacity of buyers to drive and sustain higher prices. Meme coins may also act as a strong catalyst for Solana.

    Solana's price action presents an exciting yet precarious situation. With key resistance levels ahead, and the need for increasing volume, Solana needs much more buying support than it has now considering the current state of the cryptocurrency market. Unfortunately, the possibility of a reversal is still shady.

    #Solana
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

