Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Massive Breakthrough, Enormous 26% Bounce for XRP, Solana Secures $150

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market receives strong push, but it is not clear if it can capitalize on it
    Mon, 22/04/2024 - 0:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Massive Breakthrough, Enormous 26% Bounce for XRP, Solana Secures $150
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Interesting and exciting times are here for Shiba Inu. It has come up against the 50-day exponential moving average, which now acts as a barrier between the bullish and bearish state of the meme asset. SHIB might just be gearing up for a substantial surge in price, a push that could light up the meme coin sector with bullish energy.

    Why does this 50 EMA matter so much? Getting past it could mean SHIB is picking up speed, ready to leave the pack behind. It is possible that SHIB could soar above the $0.00003 mark if it breaks through this resistance. Hitting this number would be a clear signal: Bulls are back in town, ready to run.

    SHIBUSDT Chart
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    However, SHIB's journey has not been all smooth sailing. Recently, it took a massive hit, retracing from $0.000045. Now, here it is again, facing off with the 50 EMA. If SHIB can leap over this obstacle, it is not just about higher prices; it's about the momentum and conviction of investors on the market.

    If SHIB makes this breakthrough after all, the next big challenge will be to stick the landing above that crucial $0.00003 level. That is the zone where the crowd will really start cheering. But if SHIB stumbles and the price dips, it could see a slide back down to $0.000022. That would be a tough break.

    XRP on fire

    XRP has caught a gust lifting it an impressive 26% higher. In just the last 24 hours, it has racked up a 12.5% gain, and over recent days, we have seen it almost hit a 30% recovery. Considering XRP's dull performance in 2024, such a strong surge in bullish volatility is a sign of strength.

    But let's break it down. What does this surge really mean for XRP? It is a signal that bulls might be taking the reins back from bears. If XRP can keep up this pace, it might just leap over the $0.5997 resistance level, which is where it stumbled before. Getting past that would be like a high jumper clearing the bar; it shows strength and sets the stage for the next leap.

    Related
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 20

    For XRP, the landing spot to watch is the $0.5561 support level. Staying above that is key because if it slips below, it could mean the surge was just an accident. But in case of a controlled and slow recovery, the price may stabilize and gain a foothold above crucial price levels.

    The market is known for its surprises, and XRP's recent sprint is no exception. Will XRP's bounce turn into a full-on bullish breakout, or is it just catching its breath before another dash? Only time will tell, but for now, XRP is showing it's still got some strength left in it, despite all the issues we saw previously.

    Solana is back

    Solana has reached a crucial crossroads, clutching onto the $150 price threshold. A make-or-break point for Solana, a support level where it needs to gather its strength for a breakthrough and gaining a foothold. Securing this spot is vital; it is the point of a previous breakdown that has to be turned into support.

    However, the path ahead is not clear. A resistance is at $151, a line that Solana has flirted with but has not yet crossed with conviction. Pushing past it could signal a rally, but falling short might mean a struggle to find footing again.

    Related
    Coinbase Embraces Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat

    Looking at the chart, if Solana breaks past the $151 resistance, the next target to watch would be around $166.57. Reaching and staying above this level could be the boost Solana needs to confirm its bullish stance in the market. Conversely, if Solana cannot gather the strength to climb over this resistance, it may retest the waters around the $138.69 support level.

    #Solana #Shiba Inu #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Bitcoin Generates 24 Time More Fees Compared to Ethereum
    2024/04/22 00:32
    Bitcoin Generates 24 Time More Fees Compared to Ethereum
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image DOGE Price Prediction for April 21
    2024/04/22 00:32
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 21
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Cardano (ADA) Price Soars to Key Major Level at 50 Cents: What's Next?
    2024/04/22 00:32
    Cardano (ADA) Price Soars to Key Major Level at 50 Cents: What's Next?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Ready To Fight Lands 1-2 Punch: Mike Tyson Joins as Ambassador, RTF Token Opens for Trading on the 24th
    XVC Tech Announces Strategic Investment in TradeTogether to Enhance Web3 Wealth Management
    Blockchain Life 2024 Thunderstruck in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Massive Breakthrough, Enormous 26% Bounce for XRP, Solana Secures $150
    Bitcoin Generates 24 Time More Fees Compared to Ethereum
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 21
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD