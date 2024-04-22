SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Sends Crucial New Message to Fudders and Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The mysterious lead of the Shiba Inu team known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has emerged on social media after quite a long absence to slam SHIB fudders and address the community with an important new message about the next iteration of the ShibaSwap dex.

Shytoshi Kusama slams fudders, teases major update

The screenshot of Kusama’s social media post was shared on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) by the official marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, Lucie.

Kusama addressed a specific “Fudder”, capitalizing the word and deliberately not naming this person. Shytoshi stated that he had spent a lot of time, energy, also putting his “heart in soul” to build SHIB and Shibarium.

Bashing the unnamed fudder, the lead of SHIB continues: “You are a worthless fudder who who is not deserving of the breath God gave you. May all your lies be amplified eternally on your soul until you repent.”

On the same screenshot shared by Lucie, Shytoshi responded to another user as the latter asked how soon does the team plan to launch a new iteration of the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange – ShibaSwap 2.0.

Kusama responded to that: “Pretty soon,” then adding albeit ironically: “ShibaSwap 1.75 first.”

The previous time the SHIB lead sent a message to the meme coin’s vast community on Twitter/X was early April, when he invited everyone to visit the SHIB team representatives at the Meme Night in Dubai arranged by Metis and Freelabs. Back then, he also mentioned that he had been “working like a dog” and therefore had been staying quiet and not sharing any news or updates.

Close to half billion SHIB burned

According to the data provided by Shibburn, the Shiba Inu community has quite succeeded in reducing the circulating supply of SHIB during the last week.

Despite the daily burns that took place over this period of time were not always large, the SHIB army has managed to dispose of a substantial amount of meme coins – 450,995,857 SHIB. Still, this was 49.32% less in terms of the burn rate compared to the week before.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00002715 (1hr -0.07% ▼ | 24hr -1.70% ▼ )

Market Cap: $15,966,878,567 (-1.80% ▼)

Total Supply: 589,273,991,428,372



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 6,989,628 (-98.22% ▼)

— Shibburn (@shibburn) April 22, 2024

As for the daily burn, over the last 24 hours, 6,989,628 SHIB was transferred to unspendable blockchain wallets with the overall daily burn rate more than 98% down.