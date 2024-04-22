Advertisement
    SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Sends Crucial New Message to Fudders and Community

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    The enigmatic leader of Shiba Inu has addresses the SHIB army and fudders with a new message
    Mon, 22/04/2024 - 8:49
    Contents
    The mysterious lead of the Shiba Inu team known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has emerged on social media after quite a long absence to slam SHIB fudders and address the community with an important new message about the next iteration of the ShibaSwap dex.

    Shytoshi Kusama slams fudders, teases major update

    The screenshot of Kusama’s social media post was shared on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) by the official marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, Lucie.

    Kusama addressed a specific “Fudder”, capitalizing the word and deliberately not naming this person. Shytoshi stated that he had spent a lot of time, energy, also putting his “heart in soul” to build SHIB and Shibarium.

    Bashing the unnamed fudder, the lead of SHIB continues: “You are a worthless fudder who who is not deserving of the breath God gave you. May all your lies be amplified eternally on your soul until you repent.”

    On the same screenshot shared by Lucie, Shytoshi responded to another user as the latter asked how soon does the team plan to launch a new iteration of the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange – ShibaSwap 2.0.

    Kusama responded to that: “Pretty soon,” then adding albeit ironically: “ShibaSwap 1.75 first.”

    The previous time the SHIB lead sent a message to the meme coin’s vast community on Twitter/X was early April, when he invited everyone to visit the SHIB team representatives at the Meme Night in Dubai arranged by Metis and Freelabs. Back then, he also mentioned that he had been “working like a dog” and therefore had been staying quiet and not sharing any news or updates.

    Close to half billion SHIB burned

    According to the data provided by Shibburn, the Shiba Inu community has quite succeeded in reducing the circulating supply of SHIB during the last week.

    Despite the daily burns that took place over this period of time were not always large, the SHIB army has managed to dispose of a substantial amount of meme coins – 450,995,857 SHIB. Still, this was 49.32% less in terms of the burn rate compared to the week before.

    As for the daily burn, over the last 24 hours, 6,989,628 SHIB was transferred to unspendable blockchain wallets with the overall daily burn rate more than 98% down.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
