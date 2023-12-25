Advertisement
AD

Solana Flips Binance Coin to Become Fourth Biggest Crypto, Bitcoin Reaches New All-Time High, Shiba Inu Sees 8 Trillion Token Withdrawal: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Take a look at the most prominent crypto events that took place over this weekend!
Mon, 25/12/2023 - 16:09
Solana Flips Binance Coin to Become Fourth Biggest Crypto, Bitcoin Reaches New All-Time High, Shiba Inu Sees 8 Trillion Token Withdrawal: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

This weekend was quite eventful for the crypto industry, so check out the top three news stories by U.Today to stay updated.

Advertisement

Solana (SOL) flips BNB to become fourth biggest coin

On Sunday, Dec. 24, Solana registered an important new milestone: it surpassed Binance Coin in terms of market capitalization, taking fourth place in CoinMarketCap's rating. Currently, Solana's market capitalization is standing at $50 billion, while BNB is trailing behind with $40.6 billion. The achievement comes at the time of a broader rally on the crypto market, with SOL's price hitting $119, marking an impressive 67.3% rise over the last seven days. Another noteworthy development is Solana outperforming major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum in trading volumes on Coinbase. Last, but not least, Solana has experienced a surge in DEX volumes, surpassing all other chains with a 3,078% higher volume than Ethereum.

Related
'Ethereum Killer' Solana (SOL) Records Whopping 300% Growth Against ETH

Bitcoin (BTC) reached new all-time high

In a recent significant development, Bitcoin's number of nonzero-balance addresses surpassed 50 million. This milestone indicates both the increasing user adoption of Bitcoin and the general acknowledgement of its legitimacy as an asset class. With the average holding per Bitcoin user now around $16,000, the implications for future price performance are significant. The all-time high recently reached by Bitcoin highlights the confidence that both users and investors have in the asset. The growing number of addresses is a bullish indicator of market strength, suggesting a solid foundation for future growth.

Related
End of Bitcoin (BTC)? Arthur Hayes Exposes Pitfalls of Bitcoin ETF Derivatives

Shiba Inu sees eight trillion token withdrawal

Shiba Inu has recently witnessed a significant withdrawal from exchanges. Since November, more than eight trillion SHIB worth approximately $88 millions have been moved out of known exchange wallets. This event represents a major shift in the token distribution process and could indicate changes in investor sentiment toward Shiba Inu. Per data provided by IntoTheBlock, a more detailed analysis of transaction counts by size reveals diversified activity within the Shiba Inu trading community. Transactions from $0.00 to $1.00 increased by 25.71% over a 30-day period, while larger transactions above $1 million rose by 150%. The highest recorded transaction volume in a single week was 15.34 trillion SHIB, amounting to $158.1 million. This shows that both retail and large-scale investors are actively engaging with SHIB.

#Solana News #Binance Coin News #Bitcoin #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

related image The Sandbox (SAND) Soars Over 10% as Top Analyst Targets $1.35
2023/12/25 16:07
The Sandbox (SAND) Soars Over 10% as Top Analyst Targets $1.35
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image BNB and SOL Price Analysis for December 25
2023/12/25 16:07
BNB and SOL Price Analysis for December 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Solana (SOL) Meme Coins Take Center Stage as SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI Shed Gains
2023/12/25 16:07
Solana (SOL) Meme Coins Take Center Stage as SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI Shed Gains
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Solana Flips Binance Coin to Become Fourth Biggest Crypto, Bitcoin Reaches New All-Time High, Shiba Inu Sees 8 Trillion Token Withdrawal: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Solana Flips Binance Coin to Become Fourth Biggest Crypto, Bitcoin Reaches New All-Time High, Shiba Inu Sees 8 Trillion Token Withdrawal: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
The Sandbox (SAND) Soars Over 10% as Top Analyst Targets $1.35
The Sandbox (SAND) Soars Over 10% as Top Analyst Targets $1.35
BNB and SOL Price Analysis for December 25
BNB and SOL Price Analysis for December 25
Solana (SOL) Meme Coins Take Center Stage as SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI Shed Gains
Solana (SOL) Meme Coins Take Center Stage as SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI Shed Gains
8.4 Trillion SHIB Exchange Hands as Shibarium Smashes New Big Milestone
8.4 Trillion SHIB Exchange Hands as Shibarium Smashes New Big Milestone
Bitcoin ETF May Have Tremendous Impact on SHIB Price: PawZone Founder
Bitcoin ETF May Have Tremendous Impact on SHIB Price: PawZone Founder
Ethereum (ETH) Primed for Rally to $3,400, Analyst Predicts Ahead of ETF Approval
Ethereum (ETH) Primed for Rally to $3,400, Analyst Predicts Ahead of ETF Approval
CoinEx CEO Haipo Yang on Strategy, New Features and Crypto Prospects: AMA Recap
CoinEx CEO Haipo Yang on Strategy, New Features and Crypto Prospects: AMA Recap
11% Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming Soon: Skew Analytics
11% Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming Soon: Skew Analytics
XRP Eyes 74% Volume Spike as Price Goes Christmas Green
XRP Eyes 74% Volume Spike as Price Goes Christmas Green
Show all
Advertisement
AD