    BONK, WIF Beat SHIB, DOGE in Gains Amid BTC Boom

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 25/04/2025 - 14:24
    Dogwifhat (WIF), BONK saw higher gains, up 58% and 32%, respectively
    BONK, WIF Beat SHIB, DOGE in Gains Amid BTC Boom
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In the latest Bitcoin-driven market rise, Solana-based dog coins BONK and Dogwifhat (WIF) have outperformed their more established counterparts, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).​

    In the last 24 hours, BONK has increased nearly 11%, and Dogwifhat (WIF) has demonstrated even stronger performance, rising over 22% in that time frame. Although Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are posting significant gains, this remains less than those seen for WIF and BONK, suggesting increasing investor interest in Solana-based meme coins. DOGE was up 4.94% in the last 24 hours as of press time, while SHIB was up 7.27%.

    Based on weekly performance, WIF and BONK also saw higher gains, up 58% and 32%, respectively, while Shiba Inu and Dogecoin both increased by 17%.

    At press time, WIF and BONK were trading at $0.638 and $0.00001583, respectively. Shiba Inu and Dogecoin exchanged for $0.000014 and $0.181.

    What's happening?

    After weeks of lackluster activity and lower liquidity conditions, the market finally responded positively to a broader macro catalyst, with both equities and cryptocurrencies rising higher.

    Bitcoin topped $95,000 in the early Friday session, increasing for the seventh straight day since April 19. Following a steady rise from lows of $0.00000885 on April 7, BONK surpassed the daily SMA 50, which had capped its price since December 2024, reaching highs of $0.00001644 early Friday.

    BONK recently revealed its new Community Driven Mission, R.E.A.D., which represents four major tenets the BONK Community has advocated for: Reduce Supply, Expand Awareness, Accelerate Adoption and Drive Revenue.

    The WIF price reversed course following a prolonged downward trend, which culminated in consolidation and began increasing on April 18. The rise surpassed the daily SMA 50 barrier at $0.453, reaching intraday highs of $0.649 early Friday.

    #Bonk #Dogwifhat WIF #SHIB #Dogecoin #Bitcoin
