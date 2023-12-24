Advertisement
Shiba Inu Sees 8 Trillion Token Withdrawal

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu cryptocurrency seen exodus of over 8 trillion tokens from exchanges
Sun, 24/12/2023 - 10:05
The meme-based digital asset Shiba Inu has experienced a substantial withdrawal from exchanges.

Over 8 trillion SHIB tokens with an estimated value of $88 million have been moved out of known exchange wallets since November.

This event marks a significant shift in token distribution and could signal changes in investor behavior toward Shiba Inu.

Transaction statistics breakdown

A closer examination of transaction counts by size reveals diversified activity within the Shiba Inu trading community, according to IntoTheBlock data.

Transactions ranging from as little as $0.00 to $1.00 showed an increase of 25.71% over a 30-day period, while larger transactions above $1 million rose by a staggering 150%.

The highest recorded transaction volume in a single week was 15.34 trillion SHIB, amounting to $158.1 million.

This distribution shows that both retail and large-scale investors are actively engaging with Shiba Inu, reflecting a varied demographic of participation.

Whale movements

The DeFi tracking service Lookonchain has spotted a trend of accumulation by whales, including Tron founder Justin Sun and other high net-worth individuals.

For instance, a new wallet labeled "0xa656" moved 237.87 billion SHIB from Binance, an action that mirrors growing confidence in Shiba Inu's potential.

Meanwhile, two wallets possibly owned by a single investor acquired 850 billion SHIB, investing over $7.5 million.

These investments coincide with a recent rise in the price of the meme cryptocurrency.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

