    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Topping $95,000 with 3 Key Bullish Words

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 25/04/2025 - 12:54
    Saylor drops excited comment about Bitcoin surging to $95,000
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Topping $95,000 with 3 Key Bullish Words
    Michael Saylor, prominent Bitcoin evangelist and founder of BTC-powered company Strategy, has highlighted the Bitcoin price reaching the $95,000 mark in a fresh tweet.

    Saylor has stressed the ability of Bitcoin to rise quickly after long periods of consolidation, surpassing key stock market indexes, the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

    "Bitcoin is Faster," Saylor proudly states

    Saylor’s fresh tweet features an AI-generated image of himself dressed in a leather racing suit and riding an orange racing motorbike. As a reminder, orange is the color associated with Bitcoin.

    “Bitcoin is Faster,” Saylor tweeted. This is a likely reference to BTC surpassing leading stock indexes the Nasdaq and S&P 500. The former is just slightly going up today, while the latter is dropping.

    Earlier this week, CEO of the Ritholtz Wealth Management company Josh Brown stated on CNBC that Bitcoin had decoupled from the Nasdaq. Prominent Bitcoin proponent Max Keiser responded to that, saying that “Bitcoin was never coupled with anything,” stating that BTC has always been “on its own vector.”

    Coinbase’s top executive, John D'Agostino, stated this week that there is always a correlation of Bitcoin with the stock market, but it can be either negative or positive. Nobody minds a positive correlation when stocks and BTC are soaring, he said.

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin has reached the $95,000 level, but it failed to surpass it and rebounded quickly. At press time, BTC is changing hands at $94,790 per coin.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
