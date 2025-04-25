Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Topping $95,000 with 3 Key Bullish Words

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, prominent Bitcoin evangelist and founder of BTC-powered company Strategy, has highlighted the Bitcoin price reaching the $95,000 mark in a fresh tweet.

Saylor has stressed the ability of Bitcoin to rise quickly after long periods of consolidation, surpassing key stock market indexes, the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

"Bitcoin is Faster," Saylor proudly states

Saylor’s fresh tweet features an AI-generated image of himself dressed in a leather racing suit and riding an orange racing motorbike. As a reminder, orange is the color associated with Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin is Faster,” Saylor tweeted. This is a likely reference to BTC surpassing leading stock indexes the Nasdaq and S&P 500. The former is just slightly going up today, while the latter is dropping.

Bitcoin is Faster pic.twitter.com/k8Qfa5LsOb — Michael Saylor (@saylor) April 25, 2025

Earlier this week, CEO of the Ritholtz Wealth Management company Josh Brown stated on CNBC that Bitcoin had decoupled from the Nasdaq. Prominent Bitcoin proponent Max Keiser responded to that, saying that “Bitcoin was never coupled with anything,” stating that BTC has always been “on its own vector.”

Coinbase’s top executive, John D'Agostino, stated this week that there is always a correlation of Bitcoin with the stock market, but it can be either negative or positive. Nobody minds a positive correlation when stocks and BTC are soaring, he said.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has reached the $95,000 level, but it failed to surpass it and rebounded quickly. At press time, BTC is changing hands at $94,790 per coin.