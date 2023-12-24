Advertisement
AD

Solana (SOL) Flips BNB to Become Fourth Biggest Coin

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Solana (SOL) has ascended to become fourth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization
Sun, 24/12/2023 - 9:23
Solana (SOL) Flips BNB to Become Fourth Biggest Coin
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Solana (SOL) has surged past Binance Coin (BNB) to claim the position of the fourth-largest coin by market capitalization.

Advertisement

As per the latest market data, Solana's market capitalization now stands at $48.79 billion, edging out BNB's $41.40 billion.

This milestone comes amid a broader rally in the digital asset sector, with Solana's price reaching $114.54, marking a staggering 58.4% increase over the past week.

Outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum

In another significant development, Solana has been outperforming major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in trading volumes on Coinbase.

Advertisement

Related
'Narrative Shift Away From ETH': Investor Justin Bons on Non-EVM L1s

Notably, it is the first time three coins have traded more than BTC in a 24-hour period on this platform.

Additionally, Solana has experienced a surge in decentralized exchange (DEX) volumes, surpassing all other chains with a 3,078% higher volume than Ethereum. This indicates growing investor confidence in Solana's ecosystem and its potential to sustain high transaction volumes, a key metric in the crypto world.

SOL is still far from its ATH

The recent surge was ignited by the dog-themed meme coin, Bonk (BONK), which saw an astonishing jump in late November. This dramatic increase in value captured the attention of the crypto community and inspired the creation and trading of other similar meme coins.

It's not just about meme coins. Solana's total value locked is approaching $1.5 billion, which means that there is a healthy interest in the broader ecosystem.

Despite this surge, SOL remains 56.21% below its all-time high, illustrating the volatile nature of the crypto market.

#Solana News #Binance Coin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image 'Narrative Shift Away From ETH': Investor Justin Bons on Non-EVM L1s
2023/12/24 09:21
'Narrative Shift Away From ETH': Investor Justin Bons on Non-EVM L1s
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image AI Crypto Streamr (DATA) Spikes by 100% in One Week: Reasons
2023/12/24 09:21
AI Crypto Streamr (DATA) Spikes by 100% in One Week: Reasons
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ripple Chief Lawyer Talks About SEC Offering Deal to Ripple Before Filing Lawsuit
2023/12/24 09:21
Ripple Chief Lawyer Talks About SEC Offering Deal to Ripple Before Filing Lawsuit
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Solana (SOL) Flips BNB to Become Fourth Biggest Coin
Solana (SOL) Flips BNB to Become Fourth Biggest Coin
'Narrative Shift Away From ETH': Investor Justin Bons on Non-EVM L1s
'Narrative Shift Away From ETH': Investor Justin Bons on Non-EVM L1s
AI Crypto Streamr (DATA) Spikes by 100% in One Week: Reasons
AI Crypto Streamr (DATA) Spikes by 100% in One Week: Reasons
Ripple Chief Lawyer Talks About SEC Offering Deal to Ripple Before Filing Lawsuit
Ripple Chief Lawyer Talks About SEC Offering Deal to Ripple Before Filing Lawsuit
DOGE Price Analysis for December 23
DOGE Price Analysis for December 23
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 23
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 23
Bitcoin ETF to Unlock Trillions of Dollars in Retail Savings, Crypto Vet Vijay Boyapati Says
Bitcoin ETF to Unlock Trillions of Dollars in Retail Savings, Crypto Vet Vijay Boyapati Says
PEPE Goes Parabolic in Bid to Hit New Yearly High
PEPE Goes Parabolic in Bid to Hit New Yearly High
41% of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders in Profit as On-Chain Signals Turn Bullish
41% of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders in Profit as On-Chain Signals Turn Bullish
Show all
Advertisement
AD