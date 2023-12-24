Advertisement
'Ethereum Killer' Solana (SOL) Records Whopping 300% Growth Against ETH


Gamza Khanzadaev
Solana (SOL) reshaping crypto narrative, outpacing Ethereum (ETH) with impressive 300% growth, prompting discussions on potential flippening
Sun, 24/12/2023 - 10:55
'Ethereum Killer' Solana (SOL) Records Whopping 300% Growth Against ETH
In a remarkable turn of events, the Solana token (SOL), initially hailed as the "Ethereum killer" over two years ago, has solidified its reputation by recording an extraordinary 300% surge against Ethereum (ETH) in the past couple of months.

The crypto market has witnessed a paradigm shift as SOL's value soared by an astonishing 440%, hitting a pinnacle of $118.3 — a milestone not seen since April 2022.


Solana (SOL) Flips BNB to Become Fourth Biggest Coin

During the same period, the SOL/ETH price graph exhibited an unparalleled ascent, reaching 0.051 ETH per Solana token. This surge has not been observed since December 2021, and the trend shows no sign of abating.

Notably, as Solana experienced this meteoric rise, Ethereum remained relatively stagnant, prompting speculations that the era of Ethereum dominance may be waning.

Source: TradingView

Flippening, but Solana flips Ethereum

Analysts have begun to question whether Solana is poised to dethrone Ethereum permanently. The media landscape is buzzing with discussions about a potential shift in the cryptocurrency hierarchy, with some suggesting that ETH may be consigned to the past while Solana charts the future.

Even as Ethereum exhibited modest growth in response to the market dynamics, Solana's remarkable rally has left it 20% away from its all-time high relative to Ethereum's price.


'Narrative Shift Away From ETH': Investor Justin Bons on Non-EVM L1s

The lingering question now is whether Solana can fulfill its moniker as the "Ethereum killer" and establish a new all-time high. ETH, on the other hand, faces the challenge of recovering from the recent weeks' lag.

With Solana's newfound prominence, market observers are contemplating whether the cryptocurrency landscape is witnessing a default shift toward the innovative blockchain platform.

Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

