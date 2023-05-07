Solana Co-Founder Claps Back at Ethereum Fan

In recent Twitter debate, Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko challenged Ethereum's neutral credibility and fundamental philosophical aspects, stating that it falls short of being viable Layer 1 blockchain platform

In a heated exchange on Twitter, Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko has claimed that Ethereum, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, lacks neutral credibility and fundamental philosophical aspects required to be considered a viable Layer 1 (L1) blockchain platform.

The statement came as a response to a tweet by Abdel Bakhta, who criticized Solana for its governance, centralization and high hardware requirements.

Yakovenko's criticism appeared to be tongue-in-cheek, as his response nearly mirrored Bakhta's original tweet. He argued that Ethereum's value extraction is too high and that it fails to match Solana's status as a public good.

In another tweet, Yakovenko defended Solana, stating that the project's governance is not significantly different from Ethereum's, as both platforms are open source and can be forked by anyone to push them in any desired direction.

He also dismissed concerns about Solana's hardware requirements, implying that the number of full nodes on the network would be much smaller if this were a genuine issue.

The public debate sparked mixed reactions from the crypto community, with some users supporting Yakovenko's stance while others accused him of feeding the trolls and engaging in a futile argument.

The clash between Solana and Ethereum proponents underscores the ongoing competition among blockchain platforms as they vie for market dominance.