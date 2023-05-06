ETH Deneb Upgrade: Ethereum Developers Reveal Key EIP Inclusions

Sat, 05/06/2023 - 16:52
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Next Ethereum (ETH) upgrade will implement new changes
ETH Deneb Upgrade: Ethereum Developers Reveal Key EIP Inclusions
Cover image via pixabay.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Following a successful Shapella upgrade on April 12, Ethereum developers are advancing their preparations for the next ETH upgrade, Deneb, or "Cancun-Deneb."

The upgrade will implement new changes across the execution layer (EL) and the consensus layer (CL). The upgrade for the execution layer is "Cancun," while that for the consensus layer is "Deneb."

For simplicity's sake, the consensus layer implements the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, while the execution layer executes the transactions and validates the state in the block header.

The most significant change expected in Ethereum's Cancun-Deneb upgrade will be Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 4844, also known as "proto-danksharding," which aims to augment Ethereum's scalability.

Blobs used by Layer-2 rollups for cost reduction are the new transaction type that will be introduced through EIP 4844.

EIPs in Deneb upgrade

Christine Kim shares highlights of the most recent ETH ACDC call. This week, developers discussed progress on the Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) to be included in the Deneb upgrade.

The deliberations regard EIP 4788 and EIP 6987, which would be included in the Deneb upgrade, and SSZ considerations for EIP 4844.

EIP 4788, "Exposing Beacon Chain Roots in the EVM," has been agreed upon by developers for inclusion in the Deneb upgrade. EIP 4788 would enable proofs of CL state on the EL for trustless verification by smart contracts.

Ethereum Foundation Researcher Danny Ryan said that CL client teams would start to build the code changes for EIP 4788 into Deneb for formal testing.

EIP 6987, "Forbid Slashed Validators from Being Elected as Block Proposers," was also a likely candidate for inclusion in Deneb, and code changes associated with EIP 6987 would soon be added to Deneb specifications for testing.

Earlier, developers discussed including PR 3175 in the Deneb upgrade. PR 3175, which is in the process of being formatted into an EIP, prevents slashed validators from being selected as block proposers.

Responding to a question on the likely timing of the Deneb upgrade, Christine Kim says, "One of the developers put out a rough estimate of Q3, but until the scope of Deneb is finalized, it will be difficult to estimate."

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Diamond Hands Set New Record as ETH Price Reconquers $2,000
05/06/2023 - 16:17
Ethereum (ETH) Diamond Hands Set New Record as ETH Price Reconquers $2,000
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image ‘Black Swan’ Author Names Crypto Market's Main Weak Point
05/06/2023 - 15:21
‘Black Swan’ Author Names Crypto Market's Main Weak Point
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Pepe (PEPE) Exceeds $2.7 Billion in Spot Trading Volumes: Details
05/06/2023 - 15:03
Pepe (PEPE) Exceeds $2.7 Billion in Spot Trading Volumes: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

ETH Deneb Upgrade: Ethereum Developers Reveal Key EIP Inclusions
ETH Deneb Upgrade: Ethereum Developers Reveal Key EIP Inclusions
Ethereum (ETH) Diamond Hands Set New Record as ETH Price Reconquers $2,000
Ethereum (ETH) Diamond Hands Set New Record as ETH Price Reconquers $2,000
‘Black Swan’ Author Names Crypto Market's Main Weak Point
‘Black Swan’ Author Names Crypto Market's Main Weak Point
Pepe (PEPE) Exceeds $2.7 Billion in Spot Trading Volumes: Details
Pepe (PEPE) Exceeds $2.7 Billion in Spot Trading Volumes: Details
Prominent Hedge Fund North Rock Digital Founder Calls Ethereum (ETH) 'Unquestioned Arena for Almost All Large Players'
Prominent Hedge Fund North Rock Digital Founder Calls Ethereum (ETH) 'Unquestioned Arena for Almost All Large Players'
Ripple CEO Praises XRP Community, Here's Why
Ripple CEO Praises XRP Community, Here's Why
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for May 6
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for May 6
Bitcoin Critic Warren Buffett Might Surprisingly Lose Chairman Position at Berkshire Hathaway
Bitcoin Critic Warren Buffett Might Surprisingly Lose Chairman Position at Berkshire Hathaway
PEPE May Allow Sniping Really Good Quality Blue Chip NFT: David Gokhshtein
PEPE May Allow Sniping Really Good Quality Blue Chip NFT: David Gokhshtein
Shiba Inu (SHIB), XRP and Cardano (ADA) Now Accepted at All WordPress Stores via This Integration
Shiba Inu (SHIB), XRP and Cardano (ADA) Now Accepted at All WordPress Stores via This Integration
Show all