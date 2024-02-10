Shytoshi Kusama Stuns SHIB Army by Going to Bitcoin State El Salvador

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer of the Shiba Inu team, has again changed his geolocation mark on the Twitter/X social media platform.

According to this update, the leader of Shiba Inu now can be found in El Salvador, the country that runs on Bitcoin and does not allow any altcoins.

Shytoshi Kusama visits Bitcoin country

El Salvador is yet another location in the recent chain of the countries that Kusama has visited, according to his X page status.

The country’s president Nayib Bukele adopted the world’s flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin as a national means of exchange in 2021 and created its own state BTC wallet obligatory for use by the local population. Recently, Bukele has been reelected for a new presidential term.

He has famous Bitcoin maximalist Max Keiser for an advisor on the BTC strategy, therefore any altcoins are banned from use in El Salvador.

Does Kusama have message for SHIB army?

Over the past two weeks, Shytoshi Kusama’s geolocation status has seen many updates — Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong to name a few. Now it is El Salvador, and the Shiba Inu community is lost trying to guess what this could mean, if it has any specific meaning at all.

X user @kuro_9696_9696, who noticed the change of location to El Salvador, tweeted earlier that he believes Shytoshi Kusama is trying to get a message across about SHIB, but this user has no idea what it could be. Another SHIB army member supposed that the SHIB lead developer is simply working on Shibarium, hence these frequent travels.

Here's likely solution to Kusama's riddle

When Kusama was spotted in Dubai earlier this year, @kuro_9696_9696 assumed that he might be making preparations to take part in Token2049, a major crypto-related event that takes place in Dubai and Singapore every year. It is scheduled for April 18-19 in the UAE and for September 18-19 in Singapore.

However, the answer to this riddle may be simply that Shytoshi Kusama is not traveling anywhere but is simply changing his location tag manually to demonstrate how wide the SHIB ecosystem will reach in the future. If his location field continues to see new countries, this will likely prove that it is true.