Michael Saylor Reveals His X Bitcoin Success Strategy

During the recent Strategy World event, Michael Saylor, the founder of Strategy, revealed how he went along the long way from knowing nothing about posting on Twitter to having a popular X account with 4.3 million followers.

Saylor's success path as Bitcoin voice on Twitter

The Strategy founder revealed that back in 2020, when he got involved with Bitcoin, he saw many podcasts on YouTube and Twitter talking about newly launched crypto tokens. Many of those accounts had half a billion followers.

Therefore, Saylor and his team decided to do a similar thing to spread the word about Bitcoin. Through those social media channels, Saylor intended to share with the world his new vision of BTC as the best-performing asset and his long-term holder strategy.

Saylor admitted that back then he also began posting on Twitter and his first efforts were pretty clumsy and awkward. He also watched a lot of newbies coming on Twitter, posting silly things and being unable to tweet well.

Saylor admitted being taken under his wing by Bitcoin maxi Samson Mow who taught him to make sure Saylor’s tweets had to have a social preview on the URLs Saylor was publishing.

Mastering SMM on X and learning to do podcasts

In the end, he and his marketing experts began to be educated by the Bitcoin community, such as how to post, share links, etc, in the best way to get engagement and maximum views. Now, as part of their SMM strategy, they make extracts of Saylor’s fresh CNBC interviews, convert them into the right format, post them with the text that fits, and present them. This way, these videos would be seen by 20x the people who saw it on just CNBC, Saylor added.

He also said that he gradually got the hang of it and began to prepare for his tweets and interviews. Saylor mentioned being interviewed by Lex Friedman for four hours, and after that,t this podcast brought 10,000 views per day. Saylor shared how he got the idea to add his full name and the keyword Bitcoin to his tweets so that Twitter algorithms would share them on the platform.

Overall, it was a long way from not knowing how to post and be on podcasts to his current influence on the crypto X audience, according to Saylor.