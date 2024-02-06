Shytoshi Kusama Hints at 'Something About SHIB,' Community Puzzled

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The enigmatic leader of Shiba Inu developers, famous among the community as Shytoshi Kusama, has once again changed his Twitter location mark.

Since he has been doing that frequently this winter, some in the SHIB community have begun to believe that there is a message about SHIB that Kusama is trying to get across.

Shytoshi Kusama "hinting at something about SHIB"

SHIB army member from Japan @kuro_9696_9696 has been watching Shytoshi Kusama changing his X/Twitter location marks recently, sharing screenshots in his posts as the SHIB leader “moved” to a new place.

Earlier this year, Shytoshi Kusama has already been “spotted” using Twitter in Singapore and Dubai. Now, his location shows that he is in Hong Kong. The SHIB community looks puzzled, judging by the comments under @kuro_9696_9696’s tweet, and they are wondering what indeed Shytoshi Kusama may be up to.

The above-mentioned SHIB fan stated: “He is hinting at something about SHIB. I don't know the answer.”

He is hinting at something about SHIB.

I don't know the answer. — KURO🐾SHIBARMY JPN🇯🇵 (@kuro_9696_9696) February 5, 2024

Another SHIB fan posted a comment with a screenshot showing that Kusama has also visited Rio de Janeiro recently.

One SHIB fan shared a hope that all these travels being made by Kusama will benefit Shibarium and the Shiba Inu financial system eventually: “I hope that this world tour by @ShytoshiKusama will lead to the success of the #Shibarium and the entire #ShibaInu financial system!”

Shytoshi Kusama wants to fulfill Ryoshi's plan by 2025

Approximately a week ago, the official social media marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, Lucie, shared the results of her meeting with the lead developer on Twitter. Saying that she “can’t reveal much,” in the end Lucie spilled the beans a little.

Lucie stated that Shytoshi Kusama wants to “finish everything” by the end of this year, adding that by “everything” she meant “the whole vision,” which might be the initial plan of mysterious SHIB founder Ryoshi, who chose to go under the radar a few years ago, similarly to Satoshi Nakamoto.

So far, they have released the layer-2 blockchain Shibarium, the ShibaSwap dex and, among other things, the team is working on Shiba Inu Metaverse. Lucie specifically mentioned the latter in her tweet, saying indefinitely “As for the Shib the Metaverse...well, we will see.”