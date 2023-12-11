Advertisement
AD

$153 Million in Bitcoin to Go into El Salvador Economy: Max Keiser

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Bitcoin advocate Max Keiser announces massive BTC inflow into El Salvador to happen quite soon
Mon, 12/11/2023 - 12:53
$153 Million in Bitcoin to Go into El Salvador Economy: Max Keiser
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Early Bitcoin adopter and evangelist Max Keiser published a tweet to spread the word about the new Bitcoin that the country of El Salvador is about to receive a hefty amount of funds in as “entry fees” from people who want to become citizens.

Advertisement

These wealthy individuals will become El Salvador residents using the recently launched “Adopting El Salvador Freedom” program by president Nayib Bukele.

$153 million in Bitcoin donations to head to El Salvador

Being the Bitcoin advisor for El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele, Max Keiser has been recently promoting the above-mentioned program to his 546,500 followers on Twitter/X platform.

This program allows 1,000 individuals per year to become residents of the country and receive its passport if they donate $1,000,000 in Bitcoin or USDT.

On Sunday, Keiser tweeted that so far 153 individuals have applied, which means that if all of them are approved, El Salvador will see an influx of $153,000,000 worth of Bitcoin and/or USDT.

According to the program’s web page, this initiative targets high-net-worth individuals who can make “an economic and societal contribution” and, thus, help the state to turn into “a global hub for technology, freedom, new capital markets on bitcoin and peer-to-peer innovation.”

The page emphasizes that “potential applicants would need to meet the financial threshold specified by the government, set at $1 million in Bitcoin or USDt. Successful applicants are eligible for a Salvadoran passport.”

An applicant is allowed to include his family for the same fee — a spouse and children under the age of 18. The application also includes a nonredeemable fee of $999 for the authorities to check the candidates for eligibility.

Related
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Message Issued by Samson Mow

This is a curious fact about El Salvador also accepting USDT since, officially in 2021, Nayib Bukele announced that the only crypto held by the state and used as a national currency will be Bitcoin.

Keiser has been a vocal BTC maximalist and regularly slamming altcoins, including Ethereum, Cardano and Ripple-affiliated XRP as securities and calling on the SEC to prohibit their trading, leaving only Bitcoin, which is considered by the regulator as a commodity.

In a tweet published a week ago, Keiser stated that his Bitcoin stash has surged by a whopping 20,000,000% since 2011.

#Max Keiser #Bitcoin News #El Salvador
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Takes Hit, But Brace Yourself for Real Pressure in 48 Hours
2023/12/11 12:52
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Takes Hit, But Brace Yourself for Real Pressure in 48 Hours
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP, Solana Receive $3.9 Million Inflows on Upbeat Market, Here's Price Reaction
2023/12/11 12:52
XRP, Solana Receive $3.9 Million Inflows on Upbeat Market, Here's Price Reaction
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu Beat Ethereum? SHIB Shows Surprising Resilience Amid Market Dip
2023/12/11 12:52
Shiba Inu Beat Ethereum? SHIB Shows Surprising Resilience Amid Market Dip
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

$153 Million in Bitcoin to Go into El Salvador Economy: Max Keiser
$153 Million in Bitcoin to Go into El Salvador Economy: Max Keiser
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Takes Hit, But Brace Yourself for Real Pressure in 48 Hours
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Takes Hit, But Brace Yourself for Real Pressure in 48 Hours
XRP, Solana Receive $3.9 Million Inflows on Upbeat Market, Here's Price Reaction
XRP, Solana Receive $3.9 Million Inflows on Upbeat Market, Here's Price Reaction
Shiba Inu Beat Ethereum? SHIB Shows Surprising Resilience Amid Market Dip
Shiba Inu Beat Ethereum? SHIB Shows Surprising Resilience Amid Market Dip
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Message Issued by Samson Mow
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Message Issued by Samson Mow
XRP Faces Flash Crash Head on, Analyst Reiterates Confidence in $1.4 Outlook
XRP Faces Flash Crash Head on, Analyst Reiterates Confidence in $1.4 Outlook
Cardano Founder Hoskinson's Single Post Crashes This NFT by 76%
Cardano Founder Hoskinson's Single Post Crashes This NFT by 76%
Ripple CTO Triggers Unorthodox Bitcoin (BTC) Opinion Poll
Ripple CTO Triggers Unorthodox Bitcoin (BTC) Opinion Poll
Ethereum's (ETH) Biggest Price Wick in Two Years: What Was That?
Ethereum's (ETH) Biggest Price Wick in Two Years: What Was That?
22.8 Million XRP Sell-Off? Major Exchange Transfer Coincides With Price Dip; Is It Time to Panic?
22.8 Million XRP Sell-Off? Major Exchange Transfer Coincides With Price Dip; Is It Time to Panic?
Show all
Advertisement
AD