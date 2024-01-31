Shiba Inu: Big Reason Why Shytoshi Kusama May Be in UAE Now

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The mysterious lead developer of the SHIB team known to the community as Shytoshi Kusama has again changed his X/Twitter location tag. If last week he was in Singapore, now the location has been changed to the United Arab Emirates.

A SHIB fan from the Japanese Shiba Inu community, @kuro_9696_9696, has suggested what Kusama may be up to in the UAE. If true, this may be very important for the future of SHIB.

Token2049 Dubai and Shytoshi Kusama

@kuro_9696_9696 believes the reason for Shytoshi Kusama’s presence in the UAE now may be Token2049 — an annual top-tier crypto event that takes place in Dubai and Singapore. The state-city maybe the reason why Kusama changed his location status previously, too.

This year, Token2049 takes place in Dubai on April 18-19 and in Singapore Sept. 18-19. Major Web3 companies and project teams will gather in both locations to exchange views on the industry and discuss various subjects and issues. According to the Token2049 webpage, there will also be leading entrepreneurs, developers, investors in blockchain and crypto enthusiasts, and all that will be covered by global media.

By adding to his tweet hashtags #Shibarium and #SHIB, @kuro_9696_9696 hints that Shytoshi Kusama might have plans to attend either or both of these events to promote Shiba Inu and Shibarium layer-2 solution there.

SHIB member makes important statement

Shiba Inu marketing lead Lucie has taken to Twitter/X to share with the SHIB army what criteria she is using to negotiate with new projects that want to join Shibarium. Lucie stated that the layer-2 blockchain is now attracting multiple “important and strategic partnerships” what will boost its expansion and “bring positive fundamentals to BONE, SHIB and LEASH.”

According to Lucie, she always asks a new project what they can offer to LEASH or Shiboshis holders. Will this new project join the team in burning SHIB? “We, Shibarmy, support those who support us,” she made it clear in her tweet.

Coming back to SHIB burns, this metric continues to fluctuate with a negative burn rate (-72.65%) today, with 16,748,597 SHIB destroyed and a 1,530% surge in burns on Tuesday, when 61,685,012 SHIB meme coins were transferred to unspendable wallets.