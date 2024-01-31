Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu: Big Reason Why Shytoshi Kusama May Be in UAE Now

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Leader of Shiba Inu has changed his Twitter location to UAE after Singapore, community suggests what he may be up to
Wed, 31/01/2024 - 13:39
Shiba Inu: Big Reason Why Shytoshi Kusama May Be in UAE Now
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

The mysterious lead developer of the SHIB team known to the community as Shytoshi Kusama has again changed his X/Twitter location tag. If last week he was in Singapore, now the location has been changed to the United Arab Emirates.

A SHIB fan from the Japanese Shiba Inu community, @kuro_9696_9696, has suggested what Kusama may be up to in the UAE. If true, this may be very important for the future of SHIB.

Token2049 Dubai and Shytoshi Kusama

@kuro_9696_9696 believes the reason for Shytoshi Kusama’s presence in the UAE now may be Token2049 — an annual top-tier crypto event that takes place in Dubai and Singapore. The state-city maybe the reason why Kusama changed his location status previously, too.

This year, Token2049 takes place in Dubai on April 18-19 and in Singapore Sept. 18-19. Major Web3 companies and project teams will gather in both locations to exchange views on the industry and discuss various subjects and issues. According to the Token2049 webpage, there will also be leading entrepreneurs, developers, investors in blockchain and crypto enthusiasts, and all that will be covered by global media.

By adding to his tweet hashtags #Shibarium and #SHIB, @kuro_9696_9696 hints that Shytoshi Kusama might have plans to attend either or both of these events to promote Shiba Inu and Shibarium layer-2 solution there.

Related
SHIB Eyes 122,122.22% Growth, According to This Indicator

SHIB member makes important statement

Shiba Inu marketing lead Lucie has taken to Twitter/X to share with the SHIB army what criteria she is using to negotiate with new projects that want to join Shibarium. Lucie stated that the layer-2 blockchain is now attracting multiple “important and strategic partnerships” what will boost its expansion and “bring positive fundamentals to BONE, SHIB and LEASH.”

According to Lucie, she always asks a new project what they can offer to LEASH or Shiboshis holders. Will this new project join the team in burning SHIB? “We, Shibarmy, support those who support us,” she made it clear in her tweet.

Coming back to SHIB burns, this metric continues to fluctuate with a negative burn rate (-72.65%) today, with 16,748,597 SHIB destroyed and a 1,530% surge in burns on Tuesday, when 61,685,012 SHIB meme coins were transferred to unspendable wallets.

#Shytoshi Kusama #Shibarium #Shiba Inu #Token Burn
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Sam Altman's Worldcoin Investigated Over Privacy Breaches in Hong Kong
2024/01/31 14:16
Sam Altman's Worldcoin Investigated Over Privacy Breaches in Hong Kong
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Binance Listing Sentiment Sends This Solana Token up 158%
2024/01/31 13:55
Binance Listing Sentiment Sends This Solana Token up 158%
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 600 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens in 24 Hours: Where Does It All Go?
2024/01/31 13:42
600 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens in 24 Hours: Where Does It All Go?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

UwU Lend's Expansion into New Markets with Curve Integration
Camino Network, The Travel Industry L1 Blockchain, Announces Public Sale Of CAM Token
Prague Gaming & TECH Summit 2024: Final Agenda Unveiled with a Focus on Future Trends, Compliance and More
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Sam Altman's Worldcoin Investigated Over Privacy Breaches in Hong Kong
Binance Listing Sentiment Sends This Solana Token up 158%
600 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens in 24 Hours: Where Does It All Go?
Show all