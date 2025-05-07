Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 7

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 7/05/2025 - 14:40
    Have midterm rise of Bitcoin (BTC) started yet?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 7
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is bouncing back today, according to CoinStats.

    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 3.28% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $96,226 and the resistance of $97,717. 

    As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is bullish. The price is about to break the resistance of $97,470. If it happens and the bar closes above that mark and with no long wick, the rise may continue to the $98,000 mark.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the $98,871 level. If the weekly candle closes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $100,000 range.

    Bitcoin is trading at $97,458 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
