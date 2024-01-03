Advertisement
Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB Marketing Lead Issue Cryptic Tweets, SHIB Army Excited

article image
Yuri Molchan
Two major figures on Shiba Inu team have attracted major attention of SHIB army today
Wed, 3/01/2024 - 10:02
Cover image via www.freepik.com

The pseudonymous lead developer of SHIB, known as Shytoshi Kusama to the cryptocurrency community, has taken to the popular blogging X/Twitter platform to publish a cryptic message.

A similar tweet was also posted by the Shiba Inu’s leading social media marketing expert. Both tweets attracted the attention of the SHIB army.

Shytoshi Kusama stirs SHIB army

A recent tweet published by Kusama does not contain any text but only one emoji – “handshake.” By now, this tweet has received almost 114,000 views and numerous user reactions – 469 retweets, 2,300 “likes” and 21 bookmarks.

A similar tweet was issued by Shiba Inu’s marketing lead Lucie; however, apart from “handshake,” she added the BONE ticker to her message, as well as “palm down hand” and “palm up hand” emojis.

Unlike Shytoshi’s tweet, Lucie’s post got a large number of responses from Shiba Inu community members, who either just mentioned the Bone Shibaswap token in their comments or asked what the tweet was about and if something good had happened for BONE.

Some suggested crazy price predictions for BONE, such as $100, while others inquired if the token has had another listing, perhaps even on the Binance exchange.

SHIB Team Teases Big Developments and 'Game-Changing Stuff' in New Year

“Game-changing stuff” teased by Shiba Inu team member

As reported by U.Today earlier, a member of the SHIB team, a Shiba Inu Discord channel admin known under the name DaVinci, addressed the SHIB community to wish them happy holidays. He also made a statement, teasing some “serious developments” and “game-changing stuff” coming from the developer team in 2024, as there is a “buzz in the air.”

DaVinci added that the SHIB developers, together with the SHIB army, are gearing up for “a wild ride together.” Per the Discord admin, the new year will be another year “for pushing boundaries and making memories.” No further details were shared by the Shiba Inu representative.

Meanwhile, the SHIB price is striving to recover from the 4% decline witnessed on Tuesday. Prior to that, the second-largest meme-inspired cryptocurrency saw a rise of 6.74% earlier this week. At the time of this writing, Shiba Inu is exchanging hands at $0.00001062 on the Binance exchange. In the middle of December, the SHIB price made several sturdy price jumps, finally fixing above the $0.00001 level.

About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
