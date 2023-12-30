Shibarium Surpasses Astounding Transaction Record: Details

According to the data provided for the public by the Shibariumscan explorer, Shibarium has smashed a ground-breaking new milestone as it total number of transactions continues to increase.

Over the past couple of weeks, it has been adding at least five million new transfers every day and quickly surpassed the astonishing 200,000,000 level. It keeps increasing, eyeing new impressive milestones.

Shibarium adds millions of transfers overnight

By now, the overall transaction count on the Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium has reached 223,929,052 after adding nearly seven million transfers within the last 24 hours. On Friday, it reached 216,030,830, also increasing nearly seven million within the previous day.

As for the daily transaction count, it remains high and sits on the 7.51 million level. The number of blockchain wallets connected to the Shibarium mainnet has jumped by a hundred over the last 24 hours, Shibariumscan data shows. This metric grows much slower compared to daily transaction count.

Shib team representative makes important announcement

Shiba Inu marketing lead Lucie took to Twitter to announce how Shiboshis NFT collection will be utilized in the new version of the Shiba Eternity game which is expected to launch on Shibarium next year.

#Shiboshis Utility in Future Shiba Eternity (P2E Game on #Shibarium, Launching in 2024 !not confirmed! ):



1.In-Game Assets: Shiboshis will serve as unique in-game assets within Shiba Eternity, adding a personalized and collectible aspect to the gaming experience.

2.Access to… pic.twitter.com/JSHW0OjKHr — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | ✨Shib.io✨ (@LucieSHIB) December 30, 2023

Lucie hinted that this will be a P2E (“play to earn”) game running on the Shibarium blockchain, but she cannot confirm that the new version of Shiba Eternity will kick off next year. So far, there is a mobile version of Shiba Eternity game with cards and collectibles. Apparently, the community will get a new version of it.

However, what she did day is that Shibashis NFTs will be used as in-game assets, “adding a personalized and collectible aspect to the gaming experience.” Shiboshis will also allow players to access certain features, levels and activities.

These NFTs will also be crucial to allow players to earn TREAT – reward tokens of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Without Shiboshis earning TREAT will be impossible. Aside from the above-mentioned aspects, Shiboshis will “confer additional advantages or privileges, encouraging a diverse and dynamic NFT ecosystem,” depending on their rarity and attributes.

Overall, per Lucie, Shiboshis will play a key part in Shiba Eternity and “their integration into the gaming experience will enhance user engagement and contribute to the broader Shiba Inu ecosystem.”