SHIB Team Teases Big Developments and Game-Changing Stuff in New Year

article image
Yuri Molchan
Member of Shiba Inu team teasing major crucial developments to be made by SHIB coders in arrived 2024 year
Mon, 1/01/2024 - 10:01
Cover image via www.freepik.com
SHIB Discord admin known to the SHIB community as DaVinci took to the “Shibarium Tech” channel on Telegram to make a New Year statement to the SHIB army and tease plans for 2024.

“Rolling into 2024, there’s buzz in the air” — “game-changing stuff” coming

DaVinci addressed the global community of Shiba Inu, praising them for being “the real MVPs” (“most valuable players”), since despite various troubles during the recent hard times, the community continues to stick together. He also stressed that the support of the community has been “the backbone of the Shibarium journey.”

DaVinci then switched onto what the developer team has been preparing for 2024.

He stated that 2024 is coming with a “buzz in the air” and said that the SHIB team is planning to roll out “serious developments, game-changing stuff. The Shibarium Team's got your back, and we're gearing up for a wild ride together.”

The year 2024 will be “another year of pushing the boundaries and making memories,” DaVinci said, urging the SHIB army to help make the new year unforgettable — “let’s make it epic!”

Tens of billions of SHIB burned in 2023

Shibburn crypto wallet tracker has sent its greetings to the Shiba Inu community as well, sharing the news that an amazing 76,403,022,296 SHIB meme coins were transferred to unspendable blockchain addresses throughout the year 2023.

As for the burn progress reached within the past 24 hours, the SHIB burn rate has jumped by a whopping 2,552.66%, according to the aforementioned source. Within this time span, a total of 129,716,497 Shiba Inu tokens have been destroyed in “inferno wallets.”

This amount of SHIB was burned mostly in a few transactions, which carried 50,422,597, 66,339,884 and 3,507,765 SHIB.

Those were SHIB burns conducted by the average SHIB community. In November-December last year, the Shiba Inu developer team also took part in burning SHIB coins as they transferred more than 36 billion Shiba Inu to unspendable addresses. Those were four transactions, destroying approximately 8.5 billion SHIB each.

The SHIB burned by the team came from the transaction fees on Shibarium set aside by the team. These fees were paid in BONE tokens, but they were converted into SHIB and then burned.

About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
