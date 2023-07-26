Shibarium Project Crypto Giveaway Announced by Poloniex

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Poloniex crypto exchange owned by founder of Tron blockchain crypto billionaire Justin Sun has tweeted that it is listing the Bad Idea AI token (BAD), which is one of the Shibarium partners.

To celebrate this remarkable event, the trading platform is giving away $22,000 worth of BAD tokens to traders.

BAD giveaway details

The promotional giveaway campaign will last for a week — from today (July 26) until Aug. 2.

The airdrop will be split into three parts, with different terms of participating in each one. To take part in the first airdrop, traders need to invite friends and provide them with their personal links to let them register on Poloniex. Those who bring in new users will be able join the airdrop of $2,000 in BAD. The maximum reward for one trader is $20 worth of BAD.

The second airdrop requires holding BAD tokens; in that case, users will be able to participate in a $5,000 BAD giveaway. Each participant needs to have a minimum of 285 BAD tokens on their balance sheet.

Poloniex will take snapshots of the participants' wallets randomly every day during the week when the giveaway takes place.

The prize pool for the third giveaway is the biggest one, $15,000 worth of BAD. To take part, users need to trade BAD and have a certain minimum trading volume required by the Poloniex team.

Bad Idea AI tech project announced its partnership with the Shibarium Layer 2 blockchain in June this year. BAD is an AI-based token that combines in itself blockchain, AI, DAOs and memes.

Shibarium transaction count keeps growing

According to the Puppyscan explorer, Puppynet (the name for the Shibarium beta launched on March 11) has seen stable and fast growth in its transaction count. Shibarium users have added one million transactions literally within three days.

The aforementioned metric now reads 32,546,986 — that is another half-million rise over the past few days. The overall amount of blocks mined on Puppynet equals 1,854,453.

Shibarium rejects BAD listing offer from ill-famed exchange

A week ago, the marketing expert of Shiba Inu, Lucie, wrote a post that a certain exchange had offered the SHIB team to list BAD.

However, the offer was rejected since, about a year ago, the crypto trading platform had short-changed BONE users and did not allow them to withdraw their crypto. This exchange is Biconomy, according to a report.

Biconomy is based in Canada, and it was launched in 2017, the year when Bitcoin hit the $20,000 level for the first time. The platform launched a "BONE listing celebration" in July 2022 with a trading competition and prizes.

One loyal SHIB fan named MaximousDarwin on Twitter moved all his BONE stashes there, from his MetaMask wallet and MEXC exchange. After trading for a few days, Biconomy had a temporary problem with withdrawals. When the user noticed signs of a possible rug pull, he decided to move his BONE completely off that exchange; however, he had to pay extremely high fees for that ultimately.

The admins of the SHIB Telegram channel, who were contacted by Biconomy about the BAD listing, were aware of that story, and they turned the offer down. Lucie stated that their goal was not just to get BAD listed everywhere and pump their bags but to protect Shibarium users and investors.