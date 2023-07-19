Shibarium Turns Down Exchange That Scammed Its Moderators on BONE

Wed, 07/19/2023 - 12:52
article image
Yuri Molchan
Top SHIB team member has revealed that Shibarium has turned down offer from crypto exchange that has scammed users with BONE tokens in past
A marketing expert on the Shiba Inu team who goes by Lucie has taken to Twitter to share a recent case of the Shibarium team rejecting an offer to list its partner token, Bad Idea AI (BAD).

According to her, this crypto exchange, whose name she preferred not to mention, has scammed some holders of Shibarium's BONE gas token in the past. One of the moderators of the Shibarium Tech Telegram channel is on the list of those who were scammed.

Unnamed exchange gets rejection over BAD listing

Lucie tweeted that after certain BONE holders were scammed by the aforementioned crypto exchange, one of the victims had told the crypto community about that case and had a story published about it.

Lucie tweeted that the exchange ignored the article. However, just several months after that, which was recently, apparently, the same exchange approached the Shibarium Tech channel on Telegram, offering to list Bad Idea AI.

Lucie wrote that the mods in charge turned the offer down since they care about the good reputation of Shibarium and the absence of rugpulls in the crypto industry between players overall.

Even though, according to Lucie, the SHIB team holds large amounts of BAD, they do not simply want this token to get listed everywhere and see their bags pumped. Their other concern is to protect their retail investors from getting rugged, Lucie stressed.

Tens of Billions of SHIB Sent to and From Binance as Shiba Inu Price Drops Overnight

"Shytoshi Kusama may reveal something special in Canada"

In another tweet published today, Lucie reminded the SHIB community about the approaching Blockchain Futurist Conference in the middle of August. It will include the ETH Toronto event. SHIB will be one of the sponsors of the conference.

Lucie said that the pseudonymous SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama will be speaking during the conference distantly via AI. She wrote that Kusama "may or not reveal something special during the session."

Earlier this month, in a blog post, Shytoshi said that detailed discussions of the Shibarium mainnet launch are likely to take place during the conference. Now, the SHIB community expects Shibarium to be launched after the event. Many seem to have misunderstood Kusama and think that the launch will take place during the ETH Toronto conference; however, Lucie recently reminded everyone in a tweet that there are no exact dates for that yet.

