Shibarium Achieves New High, Ripple CEO Takes Photo Outside SEC Building, Arthur Hayes Hints at China Possibly Putting Billions into Bitcoin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!

Shibarium achieves new high as this important metric spikes

It seems like not a single day can pass by without Shibarium achieving another milestone. This time, the Layer-2 protocol has demonstrated an increase in its block producing mechanism. Per data provided by Shibariumscan, since the start of September, this metric has spiked above the 745,000 level. In comparison to the beginning of the month, when the overall block count was 500,000, this shows an almost twofold increase. Currently, each new block takes around five seconds to generate on Shibarium. As for Shibarium's other metrics, the total count of transactions has surpassed the three million level, standing at 3,002,924 at the moment of writing. The number of wallet addresses connected to Shibarium comprises 1,250,078.

Ripple CEO takes photo outside SEC building

Yesterday, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to X platform to share a photograph of him and the company's general counsel Stuart Alderoty in front of the SEC headquarters. Garlinghouse accompanied the post with a joking comment, which reads "in case you're wondering…no, Chair Gensler did not invite us in." The photo was taken amid the ongoing tension between Ripple and the SEC; despite the fintech giant's recent victory in the lawsuit over the XRP status, the regulator has recently appealed for stricter classification of XRP transactions under securities law. On Tuesday, Alderoty also posted a picture of himself and Garlinghouse in front of the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS), emphasizing the need for legislative clarity.

