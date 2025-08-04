Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP $3 Comeback Journey Begins, Bitcoin Banned in China Again? Shiba Inu Stagnates: Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Mon, 4/08/2025 - 22:09
    Crypto market today: key points
    Advertisement
    XRP $3 Comeback Journey Begins, Bitcoin Banned in China Again? Shiba Inu Stagnates: Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP eyes $3 rebound 

    XRP securing potential comeback toward $3.

    • Resilient bounce. After a brief correction, XRP has rebounded to $2.87.

    After a short correction XRP has proven resilient, and there are indications that it may rise again toward the $3 mark, which was last reached during earlier periods of high euphoria. The recent rally around the $2.80 range is not just a relief rally; if significant resistance levels are met with high volume, it could serve as the catalyst for a larger upward move.

    • Technical indicators. A recent RSI dip below 46 acted as a buy signal.

    After a string of sharp daily red candles, the chart shows that XRP has regained the 21-day EMA. An oversold RSI dip below 46 served as a buyer trigger and supported this bounce. XRP is currently trading at $2.87, but short-term momentum may move it closer to $2.96, the next immediate resistance level that is indicated by a psychological round number barrier and a local high.

    HOT Stories
    XRP $3 Comeback Journey Begins, Bitcoin Banned in China Again? Shiba Inu Stagnates: Crypto News Digest
    CME: XRP and SOL Futures 'Spiked' in July
    CZ to Moon? Binance Founder Answers Most Asked Space Question
    $4.5 Million Hack: DeFi Market Gets Damaged Again

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/03/2025 - 12:33
    XRP $3 Comeback Journey Begins
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu on-chain activity signals stagnation

    The on-chain activity of Shiba Inu is displaying all of the typical symptoms of stagnation. 

    • Minimal movement. The number of daily transactions is insignificant given SHIB token supply.

    19.6 billion SHIB in 24-hour transactions may seem like a lot, but the context totally undermines the significance of that number. This amount is hardly noticeable as movement for a token with a supply in the hundreds of trillions. It is the equivalent of background noise on the blockchain. 

    • Whale silence. The current low activity suggests waning large-holder engagement.

    The situation is made even more dire if we take a good lock at the historical large transaction volume chart. Whale transactions that have exceeded several trillions in a single day have increased during the last few years. In contrast to those, the current activity is negligible and contributes to the asset's perceived lack of interest.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/03/2025 - 12:33
    XRP $3 Comeback Journey Begins
    ByArman Shirinyan

    China crypto ban rumors resurface 

    New China crypto ban on trading and mining surged across social media.

    • Viral FUD. Over the weekend, rumors of a China crypto ban have re-emerged. 

    On Sunday, several prominent social media accounts started sharing news of China banning cryptocurrency trading and mining (yet again). Kalshi, the official X account of the popular betting site, and First Squawk amplified the unsubstantiated rumor. 

    • No evidence. Industry figures debunked the claim.

    The all-caps headline published by the former, which cites capital flight and environmental concerns, attracted almost 800,000 views. Su Zhu, founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, has said that there is "zero evidence" from his Chinese source about any fresh cryptocurrency ban imposed by the government.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/03/2025 - 12:33
    XRP $3 Comeback Journey Begins
    ByArman Shirinyan

    #Bitcoin #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #XRP Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Whales
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 4, 2025 - 20:39
    CME: XRP and SOL Futures 'Spiked' in July
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 4, 2025 - 19:55
    Dogecoin Futures Activity on Coinbase Spikes 24% as DOGE Price Resurges
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Apu Is Now Live for Trading on Hyperliquid
    Only 1 Week To Go! South Africa's fintech frontier: Scaling Innovation, Expanding Inclusion
    XYZVerse Meme Coin Gears Up for a $0.10 Launch After Raising $15M
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP $3 Comeback Journey Begins, Bitcoin Banned in China Again? Shiba Inu Stagnates: Crypto News Digest
    CME: XRP and SOL Futures 'Spiked' in July
    Dogecoin Futures Activity on Coinbase Spikes 24% as DOGE Price Resurges
    Show all